TS Indiramma Illu 2025: How to Track Your Housing Application Online?

Telangana: The Telangana government has launched the TS Indiramma Illu Housing Scheme 2025 to provide financial assistance to the homeless and improve their living standards.

Under this scheme, eligible beneficiaries can receive up to ₹5 lakh to help build their own homes. If you have applied for this financial aid, it is crucial to check your TS Indiramma Illu Application Status 2025 online to track your approval process.

TS Indiramma Illu Housing Scheme 2025 – Overview

Article On TS Indiramma Illu Application Status 2025 Country India State Telangana Department Telangana State Housing Corporation Limited (TGHCL) Beneficiary Eligible homeless people Financial Aid ₹5 Lakh Category Sarkari Yojana Official Website tghousing.cgg.gov.in

Eligibility Criteria for TS Indiramma Illu Scheme

To qualify for the Indiramma Illu Housing Scheme, applicants must meet the following eligibility conditions:

Must be a permanent resident of Telangana .

. Should not own a registered house in their name.

in their name. Must belong to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) or Below Poverty Line (BPL) category.

category. Annual income should not exceed the threshold set by the government.

Eligible groups include Dalit families, tribal communities, agricultural laborers, transgender individuals, and persons with disabilities.

Steps to Check TS Indiramma Illu Application Status Online 2025

Applicants can check their Indiramma Illu Application Status online by following these steps:

Visit the official website of Telangana Housing Scheme: tghousing.cgg.gov.in. On the homepage, search for the “Application Search” tab. Click on it and enter the required details like Application ID, Aadhar Number, Mobile Number, or FSC Card Number. Click on the “Go” button to check your application status. Your Indiramma Illu Application Status 2025 will be displayed, showing whether your application is approved, pending, or rejected.

How to Check TS Indiramma Illu Housing Beneficiary List 2025?

If you want to confirm whether your name is included in the Indiramma Illu Housing Beneficiary List 2025, follow these steps:

Visit the official website: tghousing.cgg.gov.in. Navigate to the “More” tab and click on “Application Search”. Select a verification option: Mobile Number, Aadhar Number, Application ID, or FSC Card Number. Enter the relevant number and click “Go”. Choose your location and click “Submit”. The beneficiary list will be displayed, showing the names of approved applicants.

Why Check Your TS Indiramma Illu Application Status?

Checking your TS Indiramma Housing Scheme Application Status 2025 helps you:

Track your application progress .

. Identify if there are any errors or missing documents .

or . Ensure that you receive the financial aid without delays.

Final Thoughts

The TS Indiramma Illu Housing Scheme 2025 is a crucial initiative to reduce homelessness and improve the quality of life for Telangana residents. If you have applied, regularly checking your application status will help you stay informed and take necessary actions.

For the latest updates, visit the official website: tghousing.cgg.gov.in.

FAQs

1. Who is eligible for the TS Indiramma Illu Housing Scheme 2025?

Residents of Telangana from EWS, BPL, and marginalized communities can apply.

2. How much financial aid is provided under this scheme?

Eligible beneficiaries can receive ₹5 lakh to build their homes.

3. How can I check my TS Indiramma Illu Application Status?

Visit tghousing.cgg.gov.in, go to the Application Search tab, enter your details, and click Go.

4. When will the beneficiary list be released?

The Telangana government releases updates on the official website, so check regularly.

Stay updated with us for more government scheme-related information!