TS Intermediate Results 2024: Check Your Inter 1st & 2nd Year Marks Online Now

Telangana: The wait is finally over for lakhs of students as the Telangana Intermediate First and Second Year Results 2024 are set to be announced today, April 22, at 12 PM. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka will officially release the results at the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) office.

Where to Check Telangana Inter Results 2024 Online

Students can check their results quickly and easily online at the official education portal:

🔗 https://education.sakshi.com/

Once on the site, follow the respective links:

Click on Inter First Year Regular Results

Click on Inter Second Year Regular Results

Click on First Year Vocational Results

Click on Second Year Vocational Results

Over 9.96 Lakh Students Appeared for Exams

This year, the Telangana Intermediate Exams 2024 were conducted from March 5 to March 25 at 1,532 examination centres across the state. A total of 9,96,971 students took part in the exams:

4.88 lakh students appeared for the Inter First Year

students appeared for the 5 lakh students appeared for the Inter Second Year

The evaluation process has been completed, and results are ready to be made public.

Along with the results, the Telangana Board is expected to announce the supplementary exam dates for students who wish to improve their scores or who didn’t pass in one or more subjects.

Students and parents are advised to keep their hall ticket numbers ready and stay tuned to the official website for real-time updates.