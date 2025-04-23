TS SSC 2025 Results: When and Where to Check Telangana 10th Class Result Online

Hyderabad: The Telangana Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Results 2025 are expected to be announced shortly by the Board of Secondary Education, Telangana (BSE Telangana). Students who appeared for the Class 10 exams between March 21 and April 4, 2025, can access their results on the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in.

How to Check TS SSC Results 2025 Online

Once the results are released, students can check and download their marksheets by following these steps:

Visit the official BSE Telangana website: bse.telangana.gov.in

Click on the link for ‘TS SSC Results 2025’

Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth

and Submit the details and view your result

Download or take a screenshot for future reference

SMS Option for TS SSC Result 2025

In case of server overload or slow website response, students can also get their result via SMS:

Open the SMS app

Type TS10ROLL NUMBER

Send to 56263

You will receive your result via text message

The TS SSC Result 2025 is expected in the last week of April. The revaluation results will be out in June 2025, followed by the supplementary exams, also scheduled for June, and their results likely in July 2025.

What the Result Sheet Will Include

Student’s Name

Roll Number

District

Subject-wise Marks

Grades and Grade Points

CGPA

Qualifying Status (Pass/Fail)

Previous Year’s Highlights

Last year, the overall pass percentage stood at 91.31%, with girls outperforming boys by a margin of nearly 4%. This year too, around 5 lakh students are awaiting results.

Students and parents are advised to keep hall tickets handy and follow updates on the official website for accurate information.

