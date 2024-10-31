TSPSC Announces Group-III Exam Schedule: Hall Tickets Available from November 10

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) informs candidates who applied for Group-III Services Recruitment Notification No: 29/2022, dated 30/12/2022, that the Group-III Services recruitment examination is scheduled for 17/11/2024 (two sessions: Paper-1 from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm and Paper-2 from 03:00 pm to 05:30 pm) and 18/11/2024 (Paper-3 from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm).

Candidates are advised to download their hall tickets from 10/11/2024 on the Commission’s website https://www.tspsc.gov.in until the exam starts on 17/11/2024.

TSPSC informs that candidates will be allowed into the examination centre from 08:30 a, for the morning session and 1:30 pm for the afternoon session. The gates will close at 09:30 am for the morning session and 2:30 pm for the afternoon session, and no one will be allowed to enter after that.

Candidates are advised to use the same hall ticket downloaded for the first session for the remaining sessions. They should keep their hall ticket and question papers from all sessions until the final selection process is complete, as no duplicate hall tickets will be issued later.

If candidates experience technical issues, they are advised to contact the TSPSC Technical Help Desk at 040-23542185 or 040- 23542187, or email [email protected]. Help Desk hours are from 10:30 am to 1:00 pm and 1:30 pm to 5:00 pm on all working days.