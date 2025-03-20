“‘Turn Lights for an Hour That Night’ – Key Appeal to State Citizens”

Hyderabad: In a call to action for environmental conservation, Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer has urged citizens to participate in the Earth Hour initiative on March 22, 2025.

As part of the World Wide Fund for Nature’s (WWF) global movement, the Governor has encouraged everyone in the state to turn off unnecessary lights voluntarily from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM on that Saturday evening. This action is aimed at showing solidarity for environmental protection and raising awareness about climate change.

Governor’s Message for Environmental Awareness

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer expressed the significance of Earth Hour, stating that switching off lights for one hour will unite people in the fight against climate change. “By turning off unnecessary lights for one hour, we join a global movement to help protect the environment and work towards a better world for future generations,” the Governor said in his appeal to the people of Andhra Pradesh.

The Earth Hour event will take place on March 22, 2025, and citizens worldwide are encouraged to participate by voluntarily switching off their non-essential lights for one hour. This initiative, organized every year by WWF, aims to raise awareness about environmental conservation, reduce energy consumption, and take collective action against global warming.

What is Earth Hour?

Earth Hour is observed annually on the last Saturday of March from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM local time. During this hour, people, businesses, landmarks, and governments across the world turn off their lights to signify their commitment to protecting the planet. The event is a powerful visual demonstration of global solidarity for the environment, as prominent landmarks such as Big Ben in London, the Sydney Opera House in Australia, and other famous monuments globally join the movement by going dark for one hour.

This collective effort helps to highlight the urgency of environmental issues and serves as a reminder of the steps individuals and communities can take to reduce their carbon footprints and contribute to climate change mitigation.

The Global Impact of Earth Hour

Since its inception, Earth Hour has grown into a global phenomenon, with millions of people participating from over 180 countries. It is not only about switching off lights but also about starting conversations on sustainability, encouraging individuals to make long-term eco-friendly decisions.

This year, the event is expected to draw even more participants, as global awareness about environmental issues continues to rise. The Governor’s appeal to the people of Andhra Pradesh adds to the global momentum, ensuring that the state actively takes part in this important environmental cause.

Join the Global Movement for Earth Hour

The Governor’s call to action emphasizes the importance of individual contributions to environmental protection. “Each small step counts, and by collectively participating in Earth Hour, we can inspire change and raise awareness about our environmental responsibilities,” said Governor S. Abdul Nazeer.

As citizens of Andhra Pradesh, we can all take part in Earth Hour 2025 by simply turning off our lights for an hour, helping create a powerful symbol of global unity for the planet’s future.