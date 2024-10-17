Two Educational Reformers of India Raja Ram Mohan Roy – Sir Syed Ahmed by Dr. M.I.H. Farooqi

Raja Ram Mohan Roy (22 May 1772 – 27 Sept. 1833), known as the “Maker of Modern India” and “Father of the Bengal Renaissance,” advocated the study of English, Science, Western Medicine, and Technology. To achieve this goal, he established the Hindu College in Kolkata in 1817. His progressive views were bitterly opposed by orthodox Hindus. However, after some years, his unorthodox views advocating Westernized education prevailed, contributing to the modernization of India and Bengal.

Syed Ahmad Khan, born on 17th October 1817 (the same year the Hindu College was established), founded the Muhammadan Anglo-Oriental College in 1875, with the same ideas and objectives as Raja Ram Mohan Roy. Though they were born in different eras, Sir Syed helped Muslims in the same way Raja Ram Mohan Roy helped Hindus, as if following in his footsteps.

Sir Syed was also bitterly opposed by orthodox Muslims. Both Syed and Roy, the great reformers of their times, were criticized as friends of the West by religious bigots, but undeterred, they did not surrender. Fortunately, opposition from Hindus subsided after a while, but Muslim opposition continued for a longer period. As a result, Muslims lagged behind their Hindu counterparts in modern education.

According to the Hunter Survey Report released in 1878, the total number of graduates (Arts, Science, Law, Engineering, and Medicine) produced in North India during the ten years between 1855 and 1875 was counted as 3,155, of which only 57 were Muslims. With a population of about 30%, Muslim representation in modern education was barely 1.6%. (The Aligarh Movement, Tariq Khan, 2006).

India was going through a very difficult period after the failure of the 1857 uprising. British rulers became more confident of their control over the country, having meticulously planned to divide Indians based on religion. However, Sir Syed warned people, particularly Muslims, against the designs of their rulers. He stated, “Remember, the words Hindu and Muslim are only meant for religious distinction; otherwise, all persons who reside in this country belong to one and the same nation.” He viewed Hindus and Muslims as the two eyes of a bride, and the loss or weakening of one would make her look miserable. With this secular approach, he encouraged Muslims to be practical, rational, and aware of the changing society. He believed that old educational values had become outdated. He urged Muslims to develop a scientific temper and modern attitudes in life and advocated learning Science and Engineering, subjects that had become alien to them.

To achieve this, Sir Syed founded the Muhammadan Anglo-Oriental College in May 1875, starting with only fifty students. He resigned from his government job and settled in Aligarh to fight for modern education, despite strong opposition from those who were fiercely against English education. In this process, Sir Syed had to endure insults and decrees from some misguided Muslims who denounced him and called him a heretic and a slave of the English rulers.

Despite being labeled an atheist and a Naturi, Sir Syed remained dedicated to the cause of education. His efforts eventually made a significant impact on Indian society, and Muslims across the country supported his cause in large numbers.

Sir Syed firmly believed that “the acquisition of knowledge of science and technology is the only solution for the problems of Muslims.” Through the Aligarh Institute Gazette, Sir Syed succeeded in challenging the minds of traditional Muslim society. His vision for the Muhammadan Anglo-Oriental College, which later became the Aligarh Muslim University, produced a large number of intellectuals who served the country in various capacities. One notable graduate of the university was the great revolutionary Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh. Additionally, Dr. Zakir Husain, who later held the highest office in the country, was another distinguished alumnus.

Sir Syed believed that Islam was not a barrier to scientific inquiry and social progress. He advocated for the development of a spirit of inquiry and research among Muslims. In his view, superstitious beliefs and the aversion to Western education were the main causes of the backwardness of Indian Muslims. In all his efforts, Sir Syed was a true follower of Raja Ram Mohan Roy, and both are regarded as great visionaries of their time.

Sir Syed Ahmed championed modern education at a time when all Indians, particularly Indian Muslims, considered it a sin to pursue modern education and resisted learning the English language. It was in this context that Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru described Sir Syed as “an ardent reformer who wanted to reconcile modern scientific thought with religion through rationalistic interpretations and not by attacking basic beliefs. He was anxious to push new education. He was in no way communally separatist. He repeatedly emphasized that religious differences should have no political or national significance.” (Discovery of India).

Former Prime Minister I.K. Gujral expressed similar views, stating, “Sir Syed’s vision and his laborious efforts to meet the demands of challenging times are highly commendable. The dark post-1857 era was indeed hopeless, and only men like Raja Mohan Roy and Sir Syed could penetrate through its thick veil to visualize the nation’s destinies. They rightly believed that the past had its merits and its legacies were valuable, but it was the future that society was called upon to cope with. I offer my homage to Sir Syed for his vision and courage that withstood all obstructions, both from friends and foes.” (Message to Sir Syed Scientific Society, Lucknow).

The great visionary Iqbal also remarked, “The real greatness of Sir Syed lies in the fact that he was the first Indian Muslim who recognized the need for a fresh orientation of Islam and worked towards it.”

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad expressed similar sentiments, stating, “Sir Syed had established at Aligarh not only a college but an intellectual and cultural center in tune with the progressive spirit of the times.”

Somnath Chatterjee observed, “He wanted the college (now transformed into this university) to act as a bridge between the old and the new, and between the East and the West. He actively advocated the necessity of modern and scientific education. He wanted the students at the college to preach the gospel of free inquiry, large-hearted tolerance, and pure morality.” (Address to Aligarh students, 2001).

Vision of Raja Ram Mohan Roy

Raja Ram Mohan Roy established Hindu College on 20 January 1817 to educate young Hindus in Science and English. He translated Vedic Scriptures into English and was a pioneer in Indian journalism. He believed that “different teachers have different opinions, but the essence of every religion is the same.”

His progressive ideas included that “knowledge should be practical and scientific” and “milk from different breeds is always white, the goal of all religions is the same.” He also campaigned for women’s rights and their right to hold property.

Vision of Sir Syed

Sir Syed Ahmed Khan founded the Muhammadan Anglo-Oriental College at Aligarh in 1875 to educate Muslims in Science and English, which became known as the Aligarh Movement. He translated the Quran with commentary into Urdu, authored numerous books and articles on the need for modern education, and edited the Aligarh Gazette, a bilingual journal.