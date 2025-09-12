Crime & Accidents

Two Men Arrested in Kerala for Killing and Cooking Python

In a shocking case of wildlife crime, forest officials arrested two men in Panapuzha on Thursday for allegedly killing a python and cooking its meat.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf12 September 2025 - 15:18
Two Men Arrested in Kerala for Killing and Cooking Python
Two Men Arrested in Kerala for Killing and Cooking Python

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

In a shocking case of wildlife crime, forest officials arrested two men in Panapuzha on Thursday for allegedly killing a python and cooking its meat.

The accused, identified as Pramod and Bineesh, both residents of the locality, reportedly hunted down an adult python from a rubber plantation near their homes on Wednesday evening. They then took the reptile to Pramod’s residence, where they slaughtered it and prepared a curry.

Also Read: From Celebration to Chaos: Woman Crashes Brand-New Thar Through Showroom Glass on Delivery Day: Video

Based on a tip-off, Thaliparamba Range Officer Suresh P and his team raided the house, seizing portions of the python and the cooked dish. Officials confirmed that a case has been registered under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act.

Both men were produced before a local court on Thursday and remanded to judicial custody. Authorities have stressed that strict action will be taken against such violations to protect endangered and protected species.

Wildlife officials reminded the public that pythons are protected under Indian law, and killing or trading them is a punishable offence.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf12 September 2025 - 15:18
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button