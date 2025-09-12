Two Men Arrested in Kerala for Killing and Cooking Python

In a shocking case of wildlife crime, forest officials arrested two men in Panapuzha on Thursday for allegedly killing a python and cooking its meat.

The accused, identified as Pramod and Bineesh, both residents of the locality, reportedly hunted down an adult python from a rubber plantation near their homes on Wednesday evening. They then took the reptile to Pramod’s residence, where they slaughtered it and prepared a curry.

Based on a tip-off, Thaliparamba Range Officer Suresh P and his team raided the house, seizing portions of the python and the cooked dish. Officials confirmed that a case has been registered under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act.

Both men were produced before a local court on Thursday and remanded to judicial custody. Authorities have stressed that strict action will be taken against such violations to protect endangered and protected species.

Wildlife officials reminded the public that pythons are protected under Indian law, and killing or trading them is a punishable offence.