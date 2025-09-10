From Celebration to Chaos: Woman Crashes Brand-New Thar Through Showroom Glass on Delivery Day: Video

What was supposed to be a moment of joy turned into a nightmare for a woman who had just purchased a brand-new Thar SUV worth ₹27 lakh. The incident took place during the delivery ceremony at a showroom located on the first floor.

Accident During Lemon Ritual

According to eyewitnesses, the woman sat in the driver’s seat to perform the traditional lemon-crushing ritual. In her excitement, she pressed the accelerator too hard, causing the vehicle to surge forward. The SUV smashed through the showroom’s glass façade and plunged to the ground below.

Airbags Saved the Owner

The impact left the car severely damaged, but fortunately, the airbags deployed in time, preventing any serious injuries to the woman. Passersby and showroom staff rushed to her aid, shocked at the sudden accident.

Car Reduced to Scrap

While the woman escaped unharmed, the brand-new Thar—purchased only minutes earlier—was left completely wrecked. The bizarre incident quickly went viral on social media, drawing reactions ranging from shock to disbelief.