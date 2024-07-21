Two-year-old boy found dead in abandoned toilet

New Delhi: The body of a two-year-old boy was found in an abandoned toilet near a slum area in central Delhi on Sunday, police said.

The victim’s family staged protests near the Anand Parbat area and caused traffic disruptions on the New Rohtak Road on both carriageways. They demanded strict actions against the accused, police said.

According to police, the body of the toddler was found in an abandoned toilet block around near his family’s shanty.

Upon receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. A case of murder was registered, and multiple teams were formed to investigate the matter, officials said.

“The manner of death will be clear only after a post-mortem report is received,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) M Harsha Vardhan said.