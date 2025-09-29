UN confirms reactivation of sanctions on Iran

United Nations: The United Nations confirmed that sanctions against Iran have been reactivated. “Pursuant to the process set forth in paragraphs 11 and 12 of Security Council resolution 2231 (2015), effective on 27 September at 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, all provisions of resolutions 1696 (2006), 1737 (2006), 1747 (2007), 1803 (2008), 1835 (2008) and 1929 (2010) have been re-applied in the same manner as they applied before the adoption of resolution 2231 (2015) on 20 July 2015,” said a note to correspondents from the Office of the Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General.

The note said that accordingly, the sanctions list maintained by the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1737 has been re-established and includes 43 individuals and 78 entities that were listed before the adoption of resolution 2231, Xinhua news agency reported. The note listed the individuals and entities that have been added back to the United Nations Security Council Consolidated Sanctions List.

Last month, France, Britain and Germany formally invoked the snapback mechanism, which allowed for the re-imposition of UN sanctions within 30 days if Iran was deemed in breach of a 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). On September 19, the UN Security Council failed to adopt a resolution that would have extended sanctions relief for Iran under the JCPOA.

A subsequent resolution, which sought to grant a six-month extension to both the JCPOA and Resolution 2231, also failed to pass in the Security Council on Friday. Iran suspended inspections of its nuclear facilities – a legal obligation under the terms of the 2015 deal – after Israel and the US bombed several of its nuclear sites and military bases in June. Its President Masoud Pezeshkian insisted last week that the country had no intention of developing nuclear weapons.