Unbelievable Offer! Grab the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Now – Limited Time Only

India: The premium Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which originally launched at Rs 1,29,999, is now available at an incredible discounted price of Rs 84,999 on Amazon India. This massive Rs 45,000 price cut makes it one of the most attractive flagship smartphone deals currently available.

Massive Discounts and Exchange Offers on Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Amazon is offering the 256GB variant of the Galaxy S24 Ultra at Rs 84,999 after the discount. Buyers can also benefit from exchange deals worth up to Rs 60,000, depending on their old smartphone. For instance, exchanging a Samsung Galaxy S23 could further reduce the price to just Rs 60,999. This effectively halves the original launch price, providing excellent value for a top-tier flagship phone.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Key Specifications

The Galaxy S24 Ultra features the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with Android 14 and Samsung’s One UI 6.1. Samsung guarantees seven years of software updates, making it a durable investment for tech enthusiasts.

The smartphone sports a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 2,600 nits for stunning visuals. Its quad-camera setup includes a 200MP primary sensor, a 50MP periscope lens with 5x zoom, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The device also packs a 5000mAh battery supporting 45W fast charging, wireless charging, and AI-powered features like Circle to Search and Live Translate.

Grab This Flagship Deal Before It’s Gone

For anyone looking for flagship performance without the hefty price tag, this Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deal on Amazon is hard to beat. Don’t miss your chance to own one of the best Android smartphones of 2025 at a fraction of its launch price.