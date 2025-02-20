Trump Says It Would Be ‘Very Unfair’ for Tesla to Build Factory in India

Washington: President Donald Trump has stated that if Elon Musk’s Tesla were to build a factory in India to circumvent the country’s tariffs, it would be “unfair” to the United States.

Trump’s remarks came as he continues efforts to significantly increase tariffs on other nations. On February 13, just hours before his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House, Trump announced plans to introduce reciprocal tariffs.

During a recent interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Trump shared that he had raised the issue of tariffs with Prime Minister Modi, telling him that India imposes some of the highest tariffs in the world.

Trump’s Critique of India’s Tariffs

Trump argued that it is practically “impossible” for American companies, such as Tesla, to sell cars in India due to the high tariffs. He emphasized the unfairness of allowing Musk to build a factory in India, stating, “If he (Musk) built the factory in India, that’s okay, but that’s unfair to us. It’s very unfair.”

Elon Musk, who is also serving as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency, was present during the interview, which centered on trade issues and tariffs.

Tesla’s Potential Entry into India

Tesla recently opened recruitment for various roles in India, including business operations analysts and customer support specialists. This move is being seen as an indication of the company’s potential entry into the Indian market. The job postings, listed for the ‘Mumbai Suburban’ area, suggest that Tesla is exploring opportunities in India despite the challenges posed by tariffs.

Trump Discusses Tariffs with Modi

During the interview, Trump mentioned that he had discussed the issue of tariffs directly with Prime Minister Modi. “I told Prime Minister Modi… Here’s what you do. We are going to… be very fair with you,” Trump stated.

When asked whether India charges a tariff of 36%, Trump clarified, “Much much higher.” Musk also contributed, explaining that auto imports in India face a 100% tariff.

Reciprocal Tariffs and Fairness

Trump further explained his approach to tariffs, saying, “Here’s what we’re going to do: reciprocal. Whatever you charge, I’m charging.” He added that his stance on tariffs is consistent across all nations, noting that Prime Minister Modi had initially resisted the idea. “He (Modi) goes, ‘No, no, I don’t like that.’ ‘No, no, whatever you charge, I’m going to charge.’ I’m doing that with every country,” Trump stated.

Musk, in agreement with Trump, responded, “It seems fair.”