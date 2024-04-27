Punjab Kings Make History with Record-breaking Chase in T20 cricket

Hyderabad: In an electrifying display of power-hitting, Punjab Kings shattered records by achieving the highest run chase in T20 cricket history.

Defying all odds, Punjab Kings successfully chased down a colossal target of 262 runs set by Kolkata Knight Riders, securing a remarkable victory with eight wickets to spare in the IPL 2024 clash.

Led by the sensational Jonny Bairstow’s blistering century, Punjab Kings showcased an impeccable batting performance, rewriting the history books. Bairstow’s explosive knock of 108 runs off just 48 deliveries served as the cornerstone of Punjab Kings’ historic chase.

The onslaught commenced with Prabhsimran Singh’s fiery 20-ball 54 before his departure, laying a solid foundation for the Kings. Bairstow, in his imperious form, received ample support from the dynamic Shashank Singh, who contributed a blazing 68 off 28 deliveries, propelling Punjab Kings towards their monumental target.

Kolkata Knight Riders had set a daunting total of 261/6, fueled by an impressive 138-run partnership between openers Phil Salt (75 off 37 balls) and Sunil Narine (71 off 32 balls). However, Punjab Kings’ relentless pursuit and unwavering determination eclipsed KKR’s formidable challenge.

The cricketing world stood in awe as Punjab Kings scripted history, eclipsing the previous record set by South Africa against West Indies in 2023. With this extraordinary feat, Punjab Kings have etched their name in the annals of cricketing greatness, leaving an indelible mark on the sport.