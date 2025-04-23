Unstoppable Nehanjani! First Student Ever to Score 600/600 in Andhra Pradesh

In a groundbreaking moment for Andhra Pradesh’s academic history, a student from Kakinada, Nehanjani, has achieved a perfect score of 600 out of 600 in the AP Class 10 Results 2025. This is the first time ever that a student has secured full marks in the AP SSC Board examinations.

Nehanjani, a student of Bhashyam School, Kakinada, has set a new benchmark for excellence, receiving accolades from across the state. Her outstanding performance has brought immense pride to her family, teachers, and school management.

AP SSC 2025 Result Overview

According to Education Minister Nara Lokesh, a total of 6,14,459 students appeared for the SSC exams this year, out of which 4,98,585 students passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 81.14%.

District-Wise Highlights:

Top Performing District : Parvathipuram Manyam – 93.90%

: Parvathipuram Manyam – Lowest Pass Percentage : Alluri Seetharama Raju district

: Alluri Seetharama Raju district Girls’ Pass Percentage : 84.09%

: 84.09% Boys’ Pass Percentage: 78.31%

AP SSC Supplementary Exams 2025

Students who could not clear one or more subjects will have a chance to appear for supplementary exams, scheduled from May 19 to May 28, 2025.

Nehanjani’s Achievement: A Source of Inspiration

Nehanjani’s record-breaking score is not only a personal achievement but also an inspiration to lakhs of students across the state. Her dedication, hard work, and focus have proven that excellence is attainable with consistent effort.