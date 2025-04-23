Hyderabad

Hyderabad Buzzes for IPL Match, But Expect Traffic Hiccups Near Uppal Stadium

In light of the highly anticipated IPL 2025 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI), the Rachakonda Police have announced a set of traffic restrictions around the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal.

Safiya Begum23 April 2025 - 16:55
Traffic Restrictions Timings and Details

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu stated that traffic diversions will be in place from 4 PM to 11:50 PM on Wednesday, April 24, to ensure public safety and smooth traffic management around the stadium.

Diversion Routes Announced

Here’s a breakdown of the vehicle diversion plan:

  • From Chengicharla, Boduppal, and Peerzadiguda
    Vehicles will be diverted from HMDA Bhagayat towards Nagole.
  • From LB Nagar side
    Traffic will be diverted from Nagole Metro Station towards HMDA Layout.
  • From Tarnaka
    Vehicles will be redirected towards Cherlapally via Habsiguda.
  • From Ramanthapur
    Commuters will be diverted towards Habsiguda.

Why the Restrictions?

With thousands of cricket fans expected to attend the SRH vs MI match, authorities are prioritizing crowd control, traffic flow, and public safety. Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly and use public transport or metro services where possible.

Advisory for Commuters

  • Avoid the Uppal Stadium area between 4 PM and midnight.
  • Use alternate routes as directed.
  • Comply with traffic signs and police instructions on the ground.

