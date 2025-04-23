Asaduddin Owaisi Calls Pahalgam Terror Attack an Intelligence Failure, Demands Accountability

On Wednesday, Asaduddin Owaisi, the president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), condemned the horrific Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in the deaths of 27-28 innocent tourists in Jammu and Kashmir. He claimed that the attack was a direct result of an intelligence failure and demanded that the Narendra Modi government be held accountable for the tragedy.

Pahalgam Attack: A Cowardly Act and Intelligence Failure

The terror attack in Pahalgam, which took place on Tuesday afternoon, saw terrorists opening fire on tourists after asking them about their religion. Owaisi emphasized that the terrorists’ intent was to create fear and kill innocent people, which he labeled as an act of cowardice. He further stated that the government should have been better prepared to prevent such attacks, pointing out that this was a clear intelligence failure.

Owaisi’s Statement:

“The terrorists indiscriminately killed innocent people after asking their religion in Pahalgam. We strongly condemn this,” Owaisi said. He went on to say, “This attack is more dangerous and painful than similar incidents in Uri and Pulwama. We expect the government to take strict action.”

AIMIM Stands with Victims and Condemns Terrorism

Owaisi expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and urged the Indian government to take immediate steps to ensure justice is served. He also reiterated that terrorism has no religion and that it should be dealt with firmly.

“The terrorists’ sole intention is to spread terror and kill innocents here in India. This is a painful incident, and it is a massacre,” said Owaisi.

A Call for Action and Accountability from the Government

In addition to calling for strict action, Owaisi raised questions regarding the effectiveness of India’s deterrence policy in countering such terrorist activities. “The Modi government should assess its policy and take decisive action to prevent such attacks in the future,” he said.

The AIMIM president concluded by expressing solidarity with the families of the victims and praying for the well-being of the injured.

