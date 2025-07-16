UP School Closure: All Schools Shut till July 23 in Ghaziabad and Other Districts — Fun for Kids, Relief for Administration

Ghaziabad: In view of the ongoing Kanwar Yatra 2025, the district administrations of Ghaziabad, Meerut, and Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh have ordered the closure of all private and government schools from July 17 to July 23. Schools are expected to reopen on July 24. This decision has been taken to ensure smooth movement of Kanwariyas (Shiva devotees) and to prevent inconvenience to school-going children.

Schools to Remain Closed in Ghaziabad Till July 23

In Ghaziabad, the district administration has reserved one lane of Meerut Road for Kanwariya movement, causing traffic congestion and difficulty for students and parents. The District Magistrate Deepak Meena cited concerns over traffic diversions, barricading, and long traffic jams, prompting the shutdown of educational institutions for the week.

To ensure continued learning, schools have started online classes and informed parents through WhatsApp messages and school apps.

10 Pressure Points Identified on Kanwar Route

Authorities have identified 10 pressure points along the Kanwar route, including Rajchowpla and ALT Chowk, where traffic is likely to be heavily impacted. Additional traffic police have been deployed to manage the situation.

DM Deepak Meena and Additional CP Alok Priyadarshi recently inspected the Kanwar route and instructed all departments to work in coordination to ensure the safety and peaceful movement of devotees.

Meerut Schools Also Closed from July 16 to 23

Meerut District Magistrate Dr. V.K. Singh has also issued an order declaring a holiday for all recognized schools — government, private, and those affiliated with UP Board, CBSE, and ICSE — from July 16 to July 23. The decision was made due to the expected crowd and possible tensions during the yatra.

Muzaffarnagar Follows Suit with Similar Orders

In Muzaffarnagar, the district administration has followed the same approach, ordering the closure of all private and government schools during the Kanwar Yatra period. Authorities have warned that any school found violating the closure order will face strict action.

Online Classes to Continue During Closure

To minimize academic disruption, many schools across Ghaziabad, Meerut, and Muzaffarnagar have decided to resume online classes during the closure period. Parents have been duly notified to ensure students continue with their syllabus from home.