UPI AutoPay Explained: How to Set It Up and Cancel It – Full Guide Inside

New Delhi: UPI AutoPay, a powerful feature introduced by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), is making recurring digital payments simpler and faster for millions of users across India. Whether it’s paying monthly bills or investing in SIPs, UPI AutoPay offers a seamless and automated solution through popular apps like PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, and BHIM.

What Is UPI AutoPay?

UPI AutoPay enables users to automate recurring payments by setting up e-mandates through their preferred UPI apps. Once authorized, payments are deducted automatically from the user’s bank account at pre-set intervals — daily, weekly, monthly, or as defined by the merchant.

This eliminates the need to manually approve each transaction, streamlining regular payments for services like:

OTT subscriptions (Netflix, Hotstar, etc.)

Utility bills (electricity, mobile)

Loan EMIs and insurance premiums

Mutual fund SIPs

Gym memberships and tuition fees

Users can cancel an active mandate at any time directly from their UPI-enabled apps. Here’s how:

Open your UPI app (PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, BHIM, etc.). Navigate to the ‘Mandates’ or ‘AutoPay’ section. Review your active mandates. Select the one you wish to cancel. Tap on ‘Revoke’ or ‘Cancel’.

Once canceled, the mandate becomes inactive immediately, preventing any further deductions.

Can UPI AutoPay Transactions Be Reversed?

No. Unlike standard UPI payments, AutoPay transactions cannot be reversed once processed. If a payment is made in error or to an unintended merchant, users must contact the merchant for a refund or raise a complaint via the UPI app or bank’s customer service.

Financial experts advise users to review their active mandates periodically to avoid unnecessary deductions. Revoking outdated or unused mandates can help minimize risks and ensure better control over your finances.

With its growing popularity, UPI AutoPay continues to revolutionize the way India handles routine payments — but staying vigilant is key.