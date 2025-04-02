UPI Services Disrupted Across India, Users Face Payment Failures

New Delhi: Users across India faced major disruptions in Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services on Tuesday, with frequent payment failures reported on popular platforms such as Google Pay, Paytm, and State Bank of India (SBI).

Surge in Complaints Over UPI Failures

According to outage tracking platform Downdetector, complaints about UPI failures surged throughout the day, peaking in the late afternoon and evening. Users reported issues related to fund transfers, failed transactions, and app malfunctions.

As of 8 PM, 449 complaints were logged, with:

64% related to fund transfers ,

, 28% concerning payments ,

, 8% linked to app functionality problems.

NPCI Acknowledges ‘Intermittent Issues’

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) later confirmed that some banks faced fluctuations in success rates, causing latency in the UPI network. NPCI assured users that the situation was being monitored closely and that UPI services had stabilized.

“There were some intermittent declines in UPI due to fluctuations in the success rates in some banks. These fluctuations increased the latency in the UPI network. NPCI has been working closely with them and UPI has been stable,” NPCI stated.

Repeated UPI Outages Raise Concerns

This is not the first time UPI services have been affected. On March 26, a similar widespread outage disrupted digital transactions, with over 3,000 complaints recorded. At that time, NPCI had cited technical issues but assured users that the system had been restored.

With UPI being India’s most widely used digital payment method, frequent disruptions raise concerns about network stability and reliability. Meanwhile, users continue to voice their frustrations on social media platforms like X, sharing their struggles with failed transactions.

As of now, NPCI, along with affected banks and payment apps, has yet to issue an official statement on the latest incident.