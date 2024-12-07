US and Russia Urge Citizens to Leave Syria Amid Escalating Conflict

Washington/Moscow: In light of the deteriorating security situation in Syria, both the United States and Russia have issued urgent advisories for their citizens to leave the country immediately.

The US State Department released a security warning, citing ongoing clashes between armed groups across Syria, which have rendered the security environment unstable and unpredictable. The advisory urged American citizens to depart from Syria while commercial travel options in Damascus are still available.

The US Embassy in Damascus, which suspended operations in 2012, emphasized that it remains unable to provide consular services to American citizens in Syria. The statement also noted that the Czech Republic acts as the protecting power for US interests in Syria.

Meanwhile, Russia has also called for the immediate evacuation of its citizens. A statement issued by the Russian Embassy in Damascus on Friday urged Russians to leave Syria on commercial flights, warning of the worsening military and political situation in the region.

The advisory comes amidst reports of intensified attacks and territorial advances by opposition groups in several Syrian cities. Russia, a key ally of the Bashar al-Assad government, has expressed concerns over the increasing challenges in maintaining stability in the war-torn country.

The simultaneous advisories from Washington and Moscow highlight the escalating tensions and the growing unpredictability of the conflict in Syria, urging their citizens to prioritize safety and leave the region as soon as possible.