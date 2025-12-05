US F-16 crashes into flames during training mission in California

Washington: A US Air Force Thunderbird F-16C Fighting Falcon crashed during a training mission in the Southern California desert, but the pilot safely ejected and survived, the US Air Force said. The Air Force Thunderbirds confirmed the crash in a brief statement but provided no immediate details on what caused the accident, saying the matter is under investigation. “On December 3, 2025, at approximately 10:45 a.m., a Thunderbird pilot ejected safely from a F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft during a training mission over controlled airspace in California. The pilot is in stable condition and receiving follow-on care.

The incident is under investigation and further information will be released from the 57th Wing Public Affairs Office,” the Air Force Thunderbirds stated. California’s San Bernardino County Fire Department said the plane crashed near China Lake, a community located about 270 km north of downtown Los Angeles. According to the San Bernardino County Fire Department, the pilot sustained “non-life-threatening” injuries during ejection and was transported to a hospital.

In the statement on social media platform X, the department said it is “assisting China Lake emergency resources with fire suppression stemming from a downed aircraft in the dry lake bed near Trona. Solo occupant was a pilot, who was treated and transported by on scene personnel for non life-threatening injuries and is being transported to an area hospital.”

“There is no threat to surrounding vegetation from the fire. The public is requested to avoid the immediate area. There is no threat to the community,” it added US Air Force Sgt. Jovante Johnson said in an email that the F-16C Fighting Falcon was part of the Air Force Thunderbirds, an aerial acrobatic demonstration team stationed at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Earlier in 2023, a US F-16 fighter jet crashed in western South Korea, and the pilot was safely rescued after making an emergency escape. The jet crashed into the waters after taking off from the Kunsan Air Base in Gunsan, 178 km south of Seoul, during a training exercise, Yonhap News Agency quoted sources as saying. –