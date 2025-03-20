US Launches New Round of Airstrikes on Yemen’s Capital and Other Provinces

The United States has carried out a new round of airstrikes on Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, as well as other provinces, resulting in civilian casualties and further escalation of the ongoing conflict. The strikes have targeted Houthi-controlled areas, including a building under construction in Sanaa’s Geraf neighborhood, and have spread to other regions in Yemen.

US Airstrikes in Sanaa Cause Civilian Casualties

The latest airstrikes in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, wounded at least nine people, including seven women and two children. The air raids targeted a building under construction in the Geraf neighborhood, damaging nearby residential structures and injuring civilians sheltering in an adjacent building. According to Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, this marked the second US airstrike in the area since Saturday, when earlier raids resulted in 53 deaths and 98 injuries, many of which included women and children.

Expansion of US Strikes to Other Houthi-Controlled Regions

The US airstrikes also expanded to other regions, targeting Houthi-controlled governorates such as Saada, al-Bayda, Hodeidah, and al-Jawf. These strikes are part of a broader campaign that aims to counter Houthi influence and protect international shipping lanes, according to the US military.

Houthi Attacks on US Naval Vessels

In retaliation to the US airstrikes, the Houthis claimed responsibility for launching cruise missiles at the USS Harry Truman aircraft carrier in the Red Sea. This marks the fourth attack by the Houthis on US naval vessels within the last 72 hours. The group stated that their maritime strikes are specifically targeting Israeli-linked vessels, as part of their effort to pressure Israel to halt its Gaza offensive and allow humanitarian aid into Palestine.

The US military, which began airstrikes on Houthi targets on Saturday, has maintained that its campaign is aimed at ensuring the safety of international shipping lanes in the region.

US President Donald Trump Warns of Intensified Response

US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to the Houthis on Saturday, stating that if they do not cease their attacks, they will face intensified consequences. Trump declared, “Hell will rain down upon you like nothing you have ever seen before,” signaling the possibility of more aggressive military actions against the Houthi group.

The ongoing airstrikes and retaliatory missile launch highlight the continued volatility in the region and the increasing involvement of international powers in Yemen’s conflict.