US Threatens 500% Tariffs on Russian Oil Buyers: Jaishankar key respond

New Delhi: India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar has responded to the U.S. proposal to impose a 500% tariff on imports from countries that continue to buy oil from Russia. Speaking during a press conference in Washington D.C., Jaishankar expressed concerns over the potential impact on India’s energy security and economic interests.

U.S. Bill Proposes Steep Import Duties for Russian Oil Buyers

The sharp reaction comes in response to a bill introduced by U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, which proposes massive 500% retaliatory import duties on products from nations trading with Russia. The bill has already gathered support from 84 U.S. senators and reportedly has backing from former President Donald Trump.

In a recent interview with ABC News, Graham stated,

“If you buy from Russia and don’t help Ukraine, your exports to the U.S. will face a 500% tariff.”

Jaishankar Highlights Impact on India’s Interests

Responding to these developments, Jaishankar noted:

“If this bill becomes a formal Congressional action, it could have implications for Indian interests. Naturally, we are watching it closely.”

He emphasized that India’s energy security will continue to guide its decisions and policy direction.

“We have conveyed India’s energy-related concerns clearly. Should such a situation arise, we will respond appropriately.”

India’s Russian Oil Imports Have Grown Significantly

Since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began in February 2022, India has ramped up its import of discounted Russian crude oil, taking advantage of price drops due to Western sanctions.

As of May 2025 , India imported 1.96 million barrels per day of Russian oil.

, India imported of Russian oil. Russian oil now accounts for 44% of India’s crude oil imports, up from just 1% pre-war.

This shift has been economically beneficial for India but has drawn criticism from Western allies, particularly the U.S.

“We Decide Our Policy — We’re Not Pakistan”: Jaishankar

In a strong rebuttal to recent remarks by Trump on India’s ceasefire agreement with Pakistan, Jaishankar asserted:

“India makes its own decisions when it comes to its relationships. We are not Pakistan.”

He made it clear that India’s foreign and trade policies are sovereign and rooted in national interests, especially concerning energy access and pricing.

Will the U.S. Opt for Diplomacy or Trade War?

As tensions rise over this proposed U.S. legislation, questions remain about the future of India-U.S. diplomatic and trade relations. India has so far maintained a clear stance prioritizing national energy security, while keeping the doors open for diplomatic engagement.

Whether the U.S. chooses a diplomatic route or escalates into a trade war could have significant geopolitical and economic implications for both nations.