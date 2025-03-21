US to Sign Rare Earth Minerals Deal with Ukraine, Says Trump

Washington: President Donald Trump announced that the United States will sign a significant rare earth minerals deal with Ukraine “very shortly.” The deal comes as part of a broader effort to enhance U.S. access to critical minerals from global sources, especially in Ukraine.

Trump made the statement on Thursday, highlighting the ongoing collaboration between the U.S. and Ukraine. “We are doing good work with Ukraine and Russia. One of the things we are doing is signing a deal very shortly with respect to rare earths with Ukraine,” he said.

Executive Order to Boost Critical Minerals Production

In conjunction with the announcement, President Trump signed an executive order to invoke emergency powers aimed at significantly increasing the production of critical minerals and rare earth elements. This move is part of the administration’s broader strategy to secure a reliable and diversified supply of these essential materials.

“We’re also signing agreements in various locations to unlock rare earths and minerals and lots of other things all over the world, but in particular Ukraine,” Trump added.

A $500 Billion Deal with Ukraine

Earlier this year, President Trump requested Ukraine to provide rare earth minerals worth $500 billion, a request that the country appears to have agreed to. In a Fox News interview, Trump stated, “I told them (Ukraine) that I want the equivalent like $500 billion worth of rare earth. And they’ve essentially agreed to do that so at least we don’t feel stupid.”

Previous Talks and Delayed Agreement

The agreement between Ukraine and the U.S. was initially set to be signed in late February in Washington. However, the deal was postponed after a heated exchange between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump, and his deputy JD Vance during a meeting in the Oval Office.

As discussions continue, the anticipated deal with Ukraine is seen as a critical step for the U.S. in securing rare earth minerals essential for technology and defense industries.