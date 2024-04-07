US urges Israel to allow some Palestinians to return to Northern Gaza

United Nations: US President Joe Biden’s administration is pushing Israel to allow some displaced Gazan civilians to return to the northern part of the enclave amid concerns about the upcoming Israeli military operation in the southern city of Rafah, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing officials.

During a recent half-hour call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Biden expressed a demand to work on this issue, the report said on Saturday, adding that the US president also called on the Israeli leader to agree to an immediate ceasefire in the enclave, as well as to allow the negotiating teams to reach an agreement on this matter.

Biden also stressed the need for the Jewish state to take immediate steps to address the threat to civilians and reduce the risks to the safety of aid workers. Biden has made it clear that Washington’s future policy on Gaza will be determined by Israel’s future actions on these issues, the report added.

On March 22, Netanyahu said that he was still determined to enter Rafah as there was no other way to defeat the remaining Hamas forces, adding that he would do that with or without US support.