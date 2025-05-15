Mexican Influencer Valeria Marquez Shot Dead During TikTok Livestream: Video

Guadalajara, Jalisco – In a tragic and chilling incident, 23-year-old Mexican influencer Valeria Marquez was fatally shot while livestreaming on TikTok from her beauty salon in Zapopan on Tuesday. Marquez, who had over 113,000 followers, was interacting with her audience at the time of the attack.

The incident occurred inside Blossom the Beauty Lounge, a salon she owned. In the video, she was seen holding a pink stuffed toy and was heard saying, “He is coming”, moments before a man’s voice asked if she was Valeria. After confirming her identity, the sound was muted — and seconds later, Marquez was shot.

She was struck in the chest and abdomen and collapsed in her chair, still holding the toy, as the livestream continued briefly before ending. The attacker fled on a motorcycle, according to eyewitnesses.

Case Investigated as Femicide

The Jalisco state prosecutor’s office has confirmed that the case is being investigated under femicide protocols, which are applied when a woman is killed due to her gender. This marks the eighth suspected femicide in Jalisco this month alone.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found Marquez still in the chair, holding the toy, with her wounds visible. Her TikTok account has since been removed.

Video:

Mexican beauty influencer Valeria Marquez (RIP) was fatally shot during a TikTok livestream.



A former boyfriend, a drug dealer, is suspected to be involved.



The world of 'influencers' and drugs…. pic.twitter.com/XaBhiRTSAk — Xaldwin Sealand (@XaldwinSealand) May 15, 2025

Cryptic Warnings Before the Murder

In a disturbing twist, Valeria had shared unsettling remarks earlier in the same livestream, suggesting she may have been aware of an imminent threat.

She recounted a message from someone named Erika, who told her a delivery was coming. The influencer then remarked, “Dude, they might’ve been about to kill me,” sparking speculation about a potential link between the delivery and her murder. The identity of “Erika” remains unclear.

A Rising Star in Beauty and Social Media

Marquez was a popular beauty and lifestyle content creator who owned her own salon and frequently posted about entrepreneurship and personal experiences. She was crowned Miss Rostro in 2021, a title that helped propel her into local fame.

She was seen as a role model by many young followers, admired for her candid and engaging online presence.

Rising Femicide Rates in Mexico

Marquez’s killing highlights the alarming rise in femicides in Mexico. According to the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, Mexico recorded 1.3 femicides per 100,000 women in 2023, tying with three other countries in the region.

Jalisco ranks sixth in the country for homicides, with 906 reported since October 2024, during President Claudia Sheinbaum’s tenure. On average, 10 women or girls are murdered daily in Mexico, according to UN data.

No Prior Reports of Threats

Zapopan Mayor Juan José Frangie stated that his office had no record of Marquez ever reporting threats or requesting protection, but condemned the killing, calling femicide “the worst thing.”

Just days prior, another shocking livestream killing occurred — a mayoral candidate in Veracruz was also shot dead on camera, along with three others.

President Sheinbaum has issued a statement expressing concern but noted that no official motive has been confirmed yet in Marquez’s case.