Watch: Bride Spits on Groom’s Hand During Wedding – What Happened Next Will Shock You!

New Delhi: A shocking video of a bride spitting on the groom’s hand during a wedding ceremony has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage and criticism from netizens. The incident occurred during the traditional garland exchange ritual.

Bride Reacts Angrily During Ritual

According to reports, the groom attempted to hold the bride’s hand while exchanging garlands. However, the visibly angry bride responded in an unexpected and disrespectful manner by spitting on his hand in front of the guests. The clip, which captured the moment, has been widely circulated online.

Also Read: Jio’s Latest Plans Will Shock You – Unlimited Calls for Just ₹5 a Day!

Public Backlash and Mixed Reactions

Social media users reacted strongly to the viral video. Many criticized the bride’s behavior as “disgraceful” and “disrespectful.” Some users commented that the groom should have walked away from the wedding venue immediately. Others advised against marrying someone capable of such conduct.

At the same time, a section of viewers speculated that the bride might have been forced into an unwanted marriage or simply did not like the groom. This, they suggest, could be the reason behind her outburst.

Reel or Real? Internet Divided

Amid the controversy, several users questioned the authenticity of the incident. Many wondered whether the clip was a real incident or a staged video created for social media engagement.