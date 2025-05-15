Jio’s Latest Plans Will Shock You – Unlimited Calls for Just ₹5 a Day!

Reliance Jio has introduced two new budget-friendly prepaid recharge plans designed for customers who primarily use their phones for calls and SMS, with minimal to no data usage. These plans have been launched following the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) directive asking all telecom companies to offer affordable calling and SMS plans.

₹458 Jio Voice-Only Plan: 84 Days Validity

The ₹458 prepaid plan offers:

84 days validity

Unlimited voice calls

1,000 free SMS

Free access to JioCinema and JioTV

and Free national roaming across any network in India

This plan is ideal for customers who don’t require mobile data but need a cost-effective solution for calling and messaging. The effective cost comes to just ₹5 per day.

₹1958 Jio Annual Plan: 365 Days Validity

The ₹1958 prepaid plan provides:

365 days (1 year) validity

Unlimited voice calling

3,600 free SMS

Complimentary access to JioCinema and JioTV

This annual pack is perfect for users looking to avoid frequent recharges, offering peace of mind throughout the year with a daily cost of just ₹5, or around ₹155 per month.

Discontinued Plans: ₹479 and ₹1899 Packs Withdrawn

Along with the launch of these new plans, Jio has discontinued two of its older plans:

₹479 plan : 84 days validity with 6GB data

: 84 days validity with 6GB data ₹1899 plan: 336 days validity with 24GB data

These changes reflect a shift in focus towards voice-first usage patterns.

Who Should Consider These Plans?

The new voice-only plans are best suited for:

Senior citizens

Basic/feature phone users

Users who rely mainly on calls and SMS

Customers looking for low-cost mobile solutions

These plans are especially beneficial for those seeking affordable, reliable, and long-term connectivity without the need for mobile internet.

Final Thoughts

Jio’s new ₹458 and ₹1958 prepaid voice-only plans offer great value to non-data users by ensuring seamless voice services and SMS benefits with minimal expense. These plans are now available across India via MyJio app, Jio website, and local retailers.