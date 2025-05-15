Jio’s Latest Plans Will Shock You – Unlimited Calls for Just ₹5 a Day!
Reliance Jio has introduced two new budget-friendly prepaid recharge plans designed for customers who primarily use their phones for calls and SMS, with minimal to no data usage. These plans have been launched following the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) directive asking all telecom companies to offer affordable calling and SMS plans.
₹458 Jio Voice-Only Plan: 84 Days Validity
The ₹458 prepaid plan offers:
- 84 days validity
- Unlimited voice calls
- 1,000 free SMS
- Free access to JioCinema and JioTV
- Free national roaming across any network in India
This plan is ideal for customers who don’t require mobile data but need a cost-effective solution for calling and messaging. The effective cost comes to just ₹5 per day.
₹1958 Jio Annual Plan: 365 Days Validity
The ₹1958 prepaid plan provides:
- 365 days (1 year) validity
- Unlimited voice calling
- 3,600 free SMS
- Complimentary access to JioCinema and JioTV
This annual pack is perfect for users looking to avoid frequent recharges, offering peace of mind throughout the year with a daily cost of just ₹5, or around ₹155 per month.
Discontinued Plans: ₹479 and ₹1899 Packs Withdrawn
Along with the launch of these new plans, Jio has discontinued two of its older plans:
- ₹479 plan: 84 days validity with 6GB data
- ₹1899 plan: 336 days validity with 24GB data
These changes reflect a shift in focus towards voice-first usage patterns.
Who Should Consider These Plans?
The new voice-only plans are best suited for:
- Senior citizens
- Basic/feature phone users
- Users who rely mainly on calls and SMS
- Customers looking for low-cost mobile solutions
These plans are especially beneficial for those seeking affordable, reliable, and long-term connectivity without the need for mobile internet.
Final Thoughts
Jio’s new ₹458 and ₹1958 prepaid voice-only plans offer great value to non-data users by ensuring seamless voice services and SMS benefits with minimal expense. These plans are now available across India via MyJio app, Jio website, and local retailers.