Very heavy to extremely heavy rain likely in Telangana on Monday: IMD

Hyderabad: The Meteorological Centre (IMD) has forecast very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Mahabubabad districts of Telangana on Monday.

In its daily weather report issued on Sunday, the Met Centre said heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places in Kamareddy, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Medak, and Sangareddy districts during the next 24 hours. Similar weather conditions are expected in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district as well.

On Tuesday, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mahabubabad, and Mulugu districts, while heavy rainfall is likely in Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hanumakonda, Khammam, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Suryapet, Vikarabad, and Warangal districts.

Also Read: Highway projects’ inauguration: PM Modi holds roadshow in Delhi

The same conditions are expected to prevail in Adilabad, Hanumakonda, Kamareddy, Khammam, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Medak, Nirmal, Sangareddy, Suryapet, Vikarabad, and Warangal districts on Monday.

On Tuesday, heavy rainfall is also forecast at isolated places in Adilabad, Hanumakonda, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Suryapet, and Warangal districts.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at most places across Telangana over the next seven days. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places in all districts of the state during the next five days.

The Southwest Monsoon has been active over Telangana.

During the past 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at a few places in Adilabad and at isolated places in Nirmal and Mancherial districts. Heavy rainfall was also reported in some parts of Kumaram Bheem district, while widespread rain occurred across Telangana.

Major rainfall figures (in cm): Tamsi (Adilabad) 17, Adilabad 17, Talamadugu (Adilabad) 16, Sarangapur (Nirmal) 13, Bheemini (Mancherial) 12, Jainoor (Kumaram Bheem) 10, Kerameri (Kumaram Bheem) 10, Mancherial 10, Bazarhathnoor (Adilabad) 9, Boath (Adilabad) 9, Velgatoor (Jagtial) 9, Dilawarpur (Nirmal) 8, Dahegaon (Kumaram Bheem) 7, Jaipur (Mancherial) 7, Tandur (Mancherial) 7, Mudhole (Nirmal) 7, Utnur (Adilabad) 6, Kagaznagar (Kumaram Bheem) 6, Sirpur (Kumaram Bheem) 5, Navipet (Nizamabad) 5, Nandipet (Nizamabad) 5, Asifabad (Kumaram Bheem) 5, Bejjur (Kumaram Bheem) 5, Dharmapuri (Jagtial) 5.