Very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall likely in Telangana in next 24 hours: IMD

Hyderabad: The Meteorological Centre today issued a red alert, warning that very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, and Kamareddy districts of Telangana during the next 24 hours.

In its latest weather bulletin (12:00 pm), the Met Centre said heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Hanamkonda, Warangal, Jangaon, Siddipet, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, and Medak districts.

Heavy rainfall is also expected at isolated places in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, and Mahabubnagar districts during the same period.

Also Read: Does it mean other Indian players can also go to play in other leagues? asks Chopra on Ashwin’s IPL retirement

Similar weather conditions are likely in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, and Mahabubabad districts tomorrow.

In its daily weather report, the Met Centre said light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at most places, many places, or at a few places across Telangana during the next seven days.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) are also likely at isolated places during the next four days.

During the last 24 hours, exceptionally heavy rainfall was recorded at isolated places in Kamareddy district. Extremely heavy rainfall occurred in Karimnagar, Medak, Mulugu, and Nirmal districts, while heavy to very heavy rainfall was reported at a few places in Khammam and Medak, and at isolated places in Jagtial, Kamareddy, Mulugu, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, and Siddipet. Heavy rainfall was also recorded in parts of Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mancherial, Warangal, Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jangaon, and Sangareddy districts.

The Met Centre said the southwest monsoon has been vigorous over Telangana. Rainfall occurred at most places across the state.