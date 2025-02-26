Actor Vijay’s TVK Launches ‘#GetOut Campaign’ Against DMK Government and Centre

Chennai: Tamil superstar-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay has launched the #GetOut signature campaign, taking a bold stance against the ruling governments at both the state and central levels.

The campaign, which was announced at TVK’s first anniversary celebrations in Mahabalipuram, is a direct challenge to the policies of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Tamil Nadu government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government.

What is the #GetOut Campaign?

The #GetOut campaign is a mass movement initiated by TVK to mobilize public support against what Vijay termed as “anti-people” governance. The campaign aims to expose and challenge the alleged failures of both the DMK and BJP in addressing the critical issues affecting Tamil Nadu’s citizens.

By using the hashtag #GetOut (BJP and DMK), Vijay and TVK are urging the people to push out both governments, citing inefficiency, negligence, and an alleged alliance between the two parties to maintain their hold on power.

Vijay’s Criticism of DMK and BJP

In his speech at the event, Vijay accused both DMK and BJP of colluding to mislead the public. He described their governance as a “coordinated act,” with one party engaging in theatrics while the other ensures that real issues remain unaddressed.

Key concerns raised by Vijay include:

National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 & Three-Language Policy : He criticized both policies, stating that they threaten Tamil Nadu’s linguistic and cultural heritage.

: He criticized both policies, stating that they threaten Tamil Nadu’s linguistic and cultural heritage. Public Welfare & Women’s Safety : Vijay alleged that both governments have failed to protect vulnerable groups, particularly women.

: Vijay alleged that both governments have failed to protect vulnerable groups, particularly women. Suppression of Dissent : The campaign document accuses both DMK and BJP of silencing opposition through intimidation and coercion.

: The campaign document accuses both DMK and BJP of silencing opposition through intimidation and coercion. Economic and Social Issues : Vijay expressed concerns over rising unemployment, inflation, and alleged exploitation of laborers by political elites.

: Vijay expressed concerns over rising unemployment, inflation, and alleged exploitation of laborers by political elites. Environmental Degradation: He blamed both governments for reckless depletion of natural resources, favoring corporate interests over public welfare.

Related Article | Tamil Superstar Vijay’s TVK to Hold First Anniversary Meet Today

The #GetOut Signature Campaign

As a first step in the movement, Vijay, along with TVK General Secretaries N Anand and Aadhav Arjuna, signed the #GetOut petition, officially kickstarting the signature drive. TVK aims to collect millions of signatures to demonstrate public opposition to the ruling parties. The party is expected to organize rallies, public meetings, and digital campaigns to further amplify its message.

Public Reaction and Political Impact

Vijay’s entry into politics has already created waves in Tamil Nadu. With his massive fan following and growing political base, the #GetOut campaign is anticipated to gain traction.

Political analysts believe this move is part of TVK’s larger strategy leading up to the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, where Vijay has positioned himself as a strong contender. His previous speeches have already drawn sharp criticism from both DMK and BJP leaders, with the DMK branding TVK as a “C team” of the BJP.

Next Steps for the Campaign

TVK plans to take the #GetOut campaign to every district of Tamil Nadu. Digital platforms, street protests, and direct public engagement will be key components of the movement. The party has called on Tamil Nadu residents to join the cause, sign the petition, and demand accountability from the government.