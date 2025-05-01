Vintage Car Collection Uncovered in Hyderabad as ED Raids Scam Suspects

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday announced the seizure of ₹23 lakh in cash, foreign currency, and 45 used cars including vintage models during searches in Hyderabad. The operation was part of a money laundering investigation linked to the illegal sale of government and Bhoodan land.

ED Conducts Multiple Raids in Hyderabad

The raids were carried out on Monday at five locations across Hyderabad under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). These actions follow an FIR registered by the Telangana Police, which named several private individuals and government officials for their alleged involvement in a land scam.

Land Fraud Involved Forgery and Revenue Record Manipulation

The case centers around government land located in Nagaram village, under the Maheshwaram Mandal in Ranga Reddy district, which was allegedly misrepresented as private ancestral property by a woman named Khaderunissa. The ED stated that revenue records were fraudulently modified, allowing the land to be sold illegally.

According to the ED, middlemen collaborated with government officials to forge documents and manipulate land records, enabling the land to be de-notified from the prohibited list and sold to private entities.

Incriminating Documents and Foreign Currency Seized

Searches were conducted at residences and farmhouses belonging to individuals involved in the scam, including Khaderunissa, Mohd Munawar Khan, Mohd Lateef Sharfan, Mohd Akhtar Sharfan, and Mohd Sukoor. During the raids, officials seized:

₹23 lakh in Indian currency

12,000 UAE Dirhams

Incriminating documents related to the fraudulent sale and purchase of government land

45 Vintage and Used Cars Seized from Farmhouse

One of the most notable findings was the seizure of 45 used cars, including several vintage models, from the farmhouse of Mohd Munawar Khan. The agency is investigating the source of funds used to acquire the vehicles and whether they were linked to the proceeds of the land scam.

ED Continues Probe in Telangana Land Scam

The ED has confirmed that it will continue its money laundering investigation and plans to question the suspects in connection with the illegal land sales. The agency is also looking into financial transactions and property ownership records to trace the full extent of the scam.