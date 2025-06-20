Viral Video: Crow Pulls Down Israeli Flag Amid Israel-Iran War Tensions

Hyderabad: A short video clip showing a crow pulling down an Israeli flag from a rooftop pole has gone viral across social media, fueling heated debate and speculation amid the escalating Israel-Iran conflict. The 18-second video, widely circulated on X (formerly Twitter), shows the determined bird tugging at the flag before flying off and dropping it to the ground.

The video was posted with the caption: “Even the birds have had enough.” It quickly gained traction, with many users interpreting the act as a symbolic or even divine message reflecting growing global unease over the ongoing Middle East crisis.

“Message from Above”? Internet Reacts

Thousands of users reacted to the video, interpreting it through religious, political, and symbolic lenses.

“Even the bird cannot identify what you call Israel,” one user commented.

Another added, “It is not the first time, and not a coincidence, that a crow has knocked down the Israeli flag.”

Israeli journalist Nir Hasson responded, “God is certainly trying to tell us something, just not sure what.”

The crow’s act is being seen by some as a symbolic protest—a rare moment of nature intervening in a man-made conflict, as some put it.

Israel-Iran Conflict Enters Day 8

The viral moment comes as tensions escalate in the Middle East. On Thursday, Iran launched a missile into southern Israel, striking a civilian area in Beersheba and injuring at least five. The following night, Israel responded with over 60 airstrikes across Iran, including in Rasht, a city near the Caspian Sea.

Communication remains limited in Iran due to an internet blackout, leaving the full extent of civilian displacement and infrastructure damage unclear.

Death Toll Mounts

As of now:

657 people have been reported dead in Iran, including 263 civilians , per Iranian human rights sources.

have been reported dead in Iran, including , per Iranian human rights sources. Israel has reported 24 deaths and hundreds of injuries.

has reported and hundreds of injuries. Over 1,000 drones and 450 missiles have been launched by Iran since June 13, with many intercepted by Israel’s air defense systems.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz escalated rhetoric by threatening Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei directly: “This man absolutely should not continue to exist.”

Nuclear Fears Resurface

The intensifying attacks and inflammatory political statements have reignited fears of nuclear escalation in the region, drawing urgent calls for diplomatic intervention from global powers.