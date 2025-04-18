Viral Video: Man, Sips Tea in Middle of Road for Reel — Police Add a Twist You Didn’t See Coming!

The craze for social media content—especially Instagram Reels and selfies—has been growing rapidly. From bus stops and metro stations to airports and even dangerous locations like cliffs, waterfalls, and oceans, people are going to extreme lengths to create viral content. Unfortunately, this pursuit of online fame has also resulted in several accidents and controversies.

Man Sets Up Chair on Busy Road to Record Tea-Drinking Reel

In a recent incident from Bengaluru, a man took things too far in his bid to go viral. He reportedly carried a chair onto the heavily trafficked Magadi Road, sat in the middle of the road with one leg over the other, and calmly drank tea while recording a reel for social media.

This bizarre act caused major inconvenience to commuters and posed a serious risk to both the man and others on the road.

Viral Video Triggers Police Action

The video quickly went viral online, drawing heavy criticism from netizens who called out the irresponsible behavior. As the outrage grew, Bengaluru police stepped in and took the man into custody for causing public nuisance and endangering safety.

According to reports, the police gave him a stern warning and dealt with him in their own unique way—ensuring the message was clear: fame cannot come at the cost of public safety.

Netizens React Sharply to Irresponsible Behavior

Social media users were quick to react, condemning the man’s stunt. Many pointed out how such behavior is not only foolish but also potentially deadly. Comments flooded the video calling it:

“A stunt gone wrong”

“Cringe for clout”

“This is why we need stricter rules for public safety”

Authorities Urge Citizens to Act Responsibly Online

Incidents like this highlight the growing concern around irresponsible content creation in public spaces. Authorities are urging people to use social media responsibly and avoid stunts that may harm themselves or others. Fame on the internet is fleeting—but consequences in the real world are very real.