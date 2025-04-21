Vivo T4 5G Launch Date Revealed: All You Need to Know About Key Specs and Price in India

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone giant Vivo is all set to unveil its much-anticipated Vivo T4 5G on April 22, 2025. Ahead of the launch, the company has shared several key specifications of the device, which is expected to be a game-changer in the mid-range 5G smartphone category.

The Vivo T4 5G is packed with impressive features, including a massive 7,300mAh battery, 90W FlashCharge, and a sleek design. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming smartphone.

Vivo T4 5G Key Specifications

Battery: The Vivo T4 5G boasts an enormous 7,300mAh battery , making it the slimmest smartphone in India with such a large battery. The battery features BlueVolt anode materials and third-generation silicon , offering a 15.7% energy density improvement over previous models. The 90W FlashCharge technology is capable of charging the phone swiftly, and the device supports reverse and bypass charging for added convenience.

The Vivo T4 5G is expected to feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+ quad-curved Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 5,000 nits, making it ideal for immersive viewing experiences.

Processor & OS: Under the hood, the smartphone will likely come with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset , paired with Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15 .

Vivo T4 5G is likely to feature a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS, a 2MP secondary lens, and a 32MP front camera, ensuring top-notch photography and videography capabilities.

The device will come in multiple storage variants, including 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage, catering to different user needs.

The device will come in multiple storage variants, including , , and , catering to different user needs. Design: Despite its large battery, the Vivo T4 5G maintains a sleek profile at just 7.89mm thickness and 199 grams of weight.

Expected Price Range in India

Vivo T4 5G is expected to be priced between ₹20,000 to ₹25,000 in India. The device will be available on Flipkart and Vivo India’s official website post-launch on April 22, 2025.

With its massive battery, fast charging capabilities, stunning display, and advanced camera system, the Vivo T4 5G is poised to make a significant impact in the mid-range smartphone market. The sleek design and powerful specifications are perfect for users seeking a device with long-lasting performance and modern features.