Vivo T4 5G Launch Date Revealed: All You Need to Know About Key Specs and Price in India
Chinese smartphone giant Vivo is all set to unveil its much-anticipated Vivo T4 5G on April 22, 2025. Ahead of the launch, the company has shared several key specifications of the device, which is expected to be a game-changer in the mid-range 5G smartphone category.
Table of Contents
The Vivo T4 5G is packed with impressive features, including a massive 7,300mAh battery, 90W FlashCharge, and a sleek design. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming smartphone.
Vivo T4 5G Key Specifications
- Battery: The Vivo T4 5G boasts an enormous 7,300mAh battery, making it the slimmest smartphone in India with such a large battery. The battery features BlueVolt anode materials and third-generation silicon, offering a 15.7% energy density improvement over previous models. The 90W FlashCharge technology is capable of charging the phone swiftly, and the device supports reverse and bypass charging for added convenience.
- Display: The Vivo T4 5G is expected to feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+ quad-curved Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 5,000 nits, making it ideal for immersive viewing experiences.
- Processor & OS: Under the hood, the smartphone will likely come with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, paired with Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15.
- Cameras: Vivo T4 5G is likely to feature a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS, a 2MP secondary lens, and a 32MP front camera, ensuring top-notch photography and videography capabilities.
- Storage Options: The device will come in multiple storage variants, including 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage, catering to different user needs.
- Design: Despite its large battery, the Vivo T4 5G maintains a sleek profile at just 7.89mm thickness and 199 grams of weight.
Expected Price Range in India
Vivo T4 5G is expected to be priced between ₹20,000 to ₹25,000 in India. The device will be available on Flipkart and Vivo India’s official website post-launch on April 22, 2025.
With its massive battery, fast charging capabilities, stunning display, and advanced camera system, the Vivo T4 5G is poised to make a significant impact in the mid-range smartphone market. The sleek design and powerful specifications are perfect for users seeking a device with long-lasting performance and modern features.