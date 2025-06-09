Vivo T4 Ultra India Launch Confirmed for June 11; Price Tipped at ₹35,000

New Delhi, June 9, 2025 – Vivo will launch its next-generation performance smartphone, the T4 Ultra, in India on June 11. Ahead of the official unveiling, key details including its expected price and specifications have surfaced online, indicating a significant upgrade over its predecessor.

Expected Price and Availability

According to industry reports, the Vivo T4 Ultra is anticipated to carry a starting price of ₹35,000 in India. This positions it approximately ₹3,000 higher than the launch price of the Vivo T3 Ultra (₹31,999), reflecting its enhanced hardware and features. The phone will be available via Vivo’s online store, major e-commerce platforms, and retail partners. Color options confirmed so far include Black and White.

Performance and Core Specifications

The T4 Ultra is confirmed to feature MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9300 processor, promising substantial gains in speed and efficiency for gaming and multitasking. It will run on FuntouchOS 15, based on the latest Android 15 operating system. This combination targets users seeking flagship-level performance in the premium mid-range segment.

Display and Design Highlights

Key display specifications include:

6.67-inch Quad Curved OLED Panel

1.5K Resolution for sharp visuals

for sharp visuals 120Hz Refresh Rate ensuring smooth scrolling

ensuring smooth scrolling Peak Brightness of 5,000 nits for outdoor visibility

Design-wise, Vivo confirms the T4 Ultra measures just 7.43mm in thickness and weighs 192 grams, emphasizing portability without compromising screen size.

Camera Upgrades

The camera system sees notable improvements:

Primary : 50MP Sony IMX921 sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS)

: 50MP Sony IMX921 sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Ultra-Wide : 8MP lens for expansive shots

: 8MP lens for expansive shots Telephoto: 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor with 3x Optical Zoom and OIS

This triple-camera setup aims to deliver versatility across photography scenarios, from landscapes to portraits.

Battery and Durability

While Vivo hasn’t officially confirmed battery details, leaks suggest a 5,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. This would enable rapid power top-ups and extended usage. However, the device is rumored to feature an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, a step down from the T3 Ultra’s IP68 certification.

What to Expect at Launch

The June 11 launch event will finalize:

Exact pricing across storage variants

Full battery specifications

Additional color options

Availability timelines and pre-order offers

With its premium chipset, advanced camera array, and high-brightness display, the Vivo T4 Ultra aims to challenge competitors in the ₹30,000–40,000 segment. Its official debut will clarify if the speculated features and price align with consumer expectations.