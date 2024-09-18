Voters throng booths in Jammu region in first assembly polls in J-K under UT status

Doda/Kishtwar: In the first assembly polls in J-K since the abrogation of Article 370, enthusiastic voters queued up at polling stations to exercise their franchise in the Doda district of Jammu region, which has seen an increase in terror-related activities over the past few months.

Expressing happiness about taking part in the assembly elections to elect their government, the voters also said they hoped that the democratic exercise would be followed by the restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir.

Polling was underway on Wednesday in the Chenab valley districts, having over 7.14 lakh eligible voters, to decide the fate of 64 candidates in the first phase of the assembly elections. Voting was also going on in the four south Kashmir districts of Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian.

Polling started at 7 am at all 1,328 polling stations set up across the eight assembly seats in the Chenab valley districts amid heavy security, as parts of the region especially Doda and Kishtwar have witnessed a spurt in terror activities since June. Six Army personnel, including two officers, lost their lives in these and four terrorists were gunned down.

Pandit Shanti Prakash (96), a resident of Ghata village of Bhaderwah, said he was happy that the assembly elections were finally taking place.

“We are happy that the assembly elections are finally taking place after a long gap of 10 years, providing us an opportunity to finally elect our own government. We hope the elections will be followed by the restoration of statehood,” he told PTI.

Prakash, who chose to exercise his franchise at a polling booth instead of opting for home voting, said he wished to have a popular government in place, along with statehood. “One is getting fulfilled and I hope the other will also come true shortly.”

Naveen Kotwal (64), who lives near the Chobia link road, said he was voting against the “injustice inflicted on the people of J-K in the last 10 years and for the restoration of statehood”.

“I consider the past 10 years a difficult period of my life as we lost the special status and also our state was bifurcated,” he said, referring to the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into Union territories.

Kotwal thanked the Supreme Court for its intervention in the holding of the assembly elections, and said, “We are hopeful that the top court will ensure the restoration of statehood as well.”

Khalid Bashir Mughal (52), a former sarpanch from Chinode village, said the heavy rush of voters from the beginning of the polling reflects people’s desire to have their own government.

“The central rule has caused a political vacuum and widened the gap between the people and the administration. The expectations are sky-high, and we are hopeful that the new government will address public issues and ensure a peaceful atmosphere,” he said.

He added that the region has always voted enthusiastically even at the peak of terrorism, saying, “We are expecting a record turnout.”

First-time voters Muqadas and Mashail, sisters studying in Amritsar, said they came home to cast their votes for a better future.

“We want a government that focuses on improving education infrastructure so that nobody has to go outside,” Muqadas said.

A long queue of voters was also seen outside the pink polling station in Kishtwar town.

“A change should happen. Our children are unemployed, and it is very difficult to run the kitchen in the present time of inflation,” Jabeena Begum, a resident of Ward number five, said.

Expressing concerns over the recent terror incidents, Chetan Bandari said they want a strong government that will end terrorism and ensure a safe environment for the people.

“A terror-free atmosphere is key for overall development. I am voting against terrorism,” she said, waiting in a queue for her turn.

First-time voters were also thrilled to exercise their democratic right in the elections to elect their assembly representatives.

“This is my first vote, and I am casting it for the bright future of the youth,” Arjun Parihar said after casting his vote.

Bushra Mir said her vote was for better education, healthcare and road connectivity.