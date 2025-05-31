What Wrong Did Old City Do? — MP Asaduddin Owaisi Voices Anguish Over Neglect of Hyderabad’s Old City

Hyderabad’s Old City area has been witnessing a series of fire accidents, creating panic among residents and raising concerns about public safety. With no proper housing facilities, poor sanitation, and worsening civic infrastructure, the locals are reportedly living under constant distress.

Poor Infrastructure, Narrow Roads, and Traffic Chaos

The situation is further aggravated by extremely narrow roads and persistent heavy traffic congestion. Commuters are facing significant challenges, with traffic jams becoming a daily ordeal. Despite the critical situation, there appears to be little to no action from the authorities to address the root causes.

Also Read: Bank Holidays June 2025: Banks Closed for 12 Days Across India – Full List Here!

Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Authorities Over Neglect

AIMIM Chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi expressed serious concerns over the condition of the Old City. Addressing the media, he questioned, “What crime has the Old City committed to deserve such neglect?” He criticized the lack of working traffic signals and the inefficiency of senior police officers and civic authorities.

Eviction of Street Vendors Sparks Controversy

Owaisi also condemned the eviction of small vendors along the roadside, stating that these vendors support lakhs of families. He warned that such actions, if continued without rehabilitation, could lead to a spike in thefts and robberies due to rising unemployment.

Owaisi Urges Immediate Government Action

Calling for urgent intervention, Owaisi appealed to the government to respond swiftly and take appropriate steps to improve conditions in the Old City. He emphasized the importance of preserving livelihoods while ensuring civic discipline and infrastructure development.