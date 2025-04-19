WhatsApp Account Hacked? Here’s What You Should Do Immediately

Hyderabad: In recent times, incidents of WhatsApp account hacking have become increasingly common. From celebrities and politicians to middle-class individuals and traders, many users have fallen victim to such cyber-attacks. When a WhatsApp account is compromised, sensitive data such as personal chats, photos, and videos may be at serious risk.

Don’t Panic, Follow These Expert-Recommended Steps

Cybersecurity experts urge users not to panic in such situations. Instead, taking swift and strategic action can help you recover your account securely. Whether it’s your account or someone you know, the following steps can help minimize damage and regain control:

Steps to Follow After WhatsApp Hacking

Immediately Remove the WhatsApp App from your phone to prevent the hacker from continuing access. Remove the SIM card from your device to cut off access to your mobile number. Connect to Wi-Fi on a different device to regain internet access. Reinstall WhatsApp on another phone using your SIM card. Enter the verification code sent to your number to take back control of your account. Restart your phone once the account is restored.

Enable Two-Step Verification to Prevent Future Hacks

To strengthen security, enable two-step verification by going to:

WhatsApp > Settings > Account > Two-step verification

Set up a secure PIN to protect your account from future hacking attempts.

If you’re still unable to regain access:

Email [email protected]

Include your phone number, a detailed description of the issue, and any relevant screenshots.

Report to Authorities

Victims of WhatsApp hacking should also take legal steps:

Call the cyber helpline number 1930

Or lodge a complaint on cybercrime.gov.in

Finally, notify your contacts immediately to prevent misuse. If any messages are sent from your number asking for money or sharing suspicious links, inform everyone not to engage or believe the content.

Stay alert and keep your digital life secure!