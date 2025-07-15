WhatsApp Rolls Out New AI Support Chat Feature for iOS Users to Answer All Queries

WhatsApp has introduced an innovative AI-driven support chat feature exclusively for iOS users, enabling quick and intelligent responses to frequently asked questions. The new feature is currently being rolled out with the latest version of the WhatsApp app and is expected to reach more users in the coming weeks.

How to Access the New WhatsApp Support Chat

To use this feature, users must follow these steps within the WhatsApp app:

Go to Settings > Help > Help Center

Tap on Contact Us

This opens a new verified Meta support chat window with a blue tick, confirming it is an official WhatsApp support account.

What the AI Chat Can Do

Once in the chat window, users can:

Ask questions in text format

Share screenshots to better explain the issue

to better explain the issue Get quick, automated responses powered entirely by Artificial Intelligence (AI)

All replies come with a Meta AI indicator and a timestamp, making it easier to track and evaluate responses.

AI-Powered But Not Always Perfect

WhatsApp has clarified that since the responses are AI-generated, some answers may be inaccurate or inappropriate. Users are shown a notification reminding them of this, encouraging discretion when relying on the provided information.

Each query also generates a support ticket number, allowing users to follow up easily if needed.

Human Support Also Available

If the AI assistant is unable to resolve the issue or if the user specifically requests human help, WhatsApp’s human support team will step in. An automated message in the chat will inform users when human intervention is triggered.

Ideal for Frequently Asked Questions

This new AI chat support is designed to help users with:

Common app-related problems

Troubleshooting steps

Account-related queries

Clarifications about WhatsApp settings and features

When Will Android Users Get It?

Currently available only on iOS, the feature will soon be made accessible to Android users as well, according to WhatsApp’s update notes.