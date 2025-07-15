Aprilia SR 125 Launched in India with Updated Engine and Digital Console: Check details

Aprilia India has officially launched the new SR 125, positioning it as a sporty and stylish alternative in the 125cc scooter segment. Slotted below the SR 175, the SR 125 features refined performance, updated tech, and bold styling at a starting price of ₹1,19,999 (ex-showroom Maharashtra).

Aprilia SR 125 Price and Variants

The new Aprilia SR 125 is available at varying ex-showroom prices depending on the state:

Maharashtra : ₹1,19,999

: ₹1,19,999 Tripura: ₹1,26,532

This positions it slightly above its 125cc rivals, emphasizing its sporty character and performance-oriented appeal.

Performance and Engine Specifications

The SR 125 is powered by a 124.45 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, SOHC, 3-valve engine built on Aprilia’s hp.e platform:

Power : 10.5 bhp @ 7,400 rpm

: 10.5 bhp @ 7,400 rpm Torque : 10.4 Nm @ 6,200 rpm

: 10.4 Nm @ 6,200 rpm Transmission : Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with a dry centrifugal clutch

: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with a dry centrifugal clutch Top Speed: 90 km/h

This refined engine setup improves both fuel efficiency and urban usability, making it ideal for city commuting with a performance edge.

Features and Design

The new SR 125 carries Aprilia’s signature sporty styling and is packed with new-age features:

5.5-inch TFT digital display

Full LED lighting (headlamps & indicators)

(headlamps & indicators) Wide cushioned seat for enhanced comfort

for enhanced comfort 14-inch alloy wheels

Carbon-finished detailing

These design updates not only improve aesthetics but also enhance ride comfort and visibility.

Suspension and Braking Setup

The scooter gets:

Telescopic front suspension

Standard rear shock absorber (unlike the preload-adjustable one on SR 175)

(unlike the preload-adjustable one on SR 175) Front: 220 mm disc brake with twin-piston floating caliper

with twin-piston floating caliper Rear: Drum brake

Hydraulic Combined Braking System (CBS)

The CBS setup aims to offer improved safety without increasing the cost significantly, as ABS is not mandatory in this category.

Colour Options and Finishes

Aprilia offers the SR 125 in a variety of vibrant matte and glossy colour options, including:

Prismatic Dark

Glossy Red with Matte Black

Tech White

These bold finishes further reinforce the scooter’s youthful, lifestyle-focused image.

Positioned as a Lifestyle Performance Scooter

While it’s priced higher than many 125cc commuter scooters, Aprilia continues to market the SR 125 as a lifestyle and performance scooter, targeting riders looking for sporty design, modern features, and premium road presence.