Aprilia SR 125 Launched in India with Updated Engine and Digital Console: Check details
Aprilia India has officially launched the new SR 125, positioning it as a sporty and stylish alternative in the 125cc scooter segment. Slotted below the SR 175, the SR 125 features refined performance, updated tech, and bold styling at a starting price of ₹1,19,999 (ex-showroom Maharashtra).
Table of Contents
Aprilia SR 125 Price and Variants
The new Aprilia SR 125 is available at varying ex-showroom prices depending on the state:
- Maharashtra: ₹1,19,999
- Tripura: ₹1,26,532
This positions it slightly above its 125cc rivals, emphasizing its sporty character and performance-oriented appeal.
Performance and Engine Specifications
The SR 125 is powered by a 124.45 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, SOHC, 3-valve engine built on Aprilia’s hp.e platform:
- Power: 10.5 bhp @ 7,400 rpm
- Torque: 10.4 Nm @ 6,200 rpm
- Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with a dry centrifugal clutch
- Top Speed: 90 km/h
This refined engine setup improves both fuel efficiency and urban usability, making it ideal for city commuting with a performance edge.
Features and Design
The new SR 125 carries Aprilia’s signature sporty styling and is packed with new-age features:
- 5.5-inch TFT digital display
- Full LED lighting (headlamps & indicators)
- Wide cushioned seat for enhanced comfort
- 14-inch alloy wheels
- Carbon-finished detailing
These design updates not only improve aesthetics but also enhance ride comfort and visibility.
Suspension and Braking Setup
The scooter gets:
- Telescopic front suspension
- Standard rear shock absorber (unlike the preload-adjustable one on SR 175)
- Front: 220 mm disc brake with twin-piston floating caliper
- Rear: Drum brake
- Hydraulic Combined Braking System (CBS)
The CBS setup aims to offer improved safety without increasing the cost significantly, as ABS is not mandatory in this category.
Colour Options and Finishes
Aprilia offers the SR 125 in a variety of vibrant matte and glossy colour options, including:
- Prismatic Dark
- Glossy Red with Matte Black
- Tech White
These bold finishes further reinforce the scooter’s youthful, lifestyle-focused image.
Positioned as a Lifestyle Performance Scooter
While it’s priced higher than many 125cc commuter scooters, Aprilia continues to market the SR 125 as a lifestyle and performance scooter, targeting riders looking for sporty design, modern features, and premium road presence.