Osmania University Releases B.Ed One-Time Chance Exam Results

Osmania University (OU), Hyderabad, has officially announced the B.Ed One-Time Chance examination results under its jurisdiction. In a statement, Controller of Examinations Prof. Shashikant confirmed the release of results for both one-year and two-year B.Ed courses.

Students can now access their results through the official OU website at www.osmania.ac.in.

BA Oriental Languages Results Revaluation Applications Invited

Prof. Shashikant also announced that revaluation applications are now being accepted for the BA Oriental Languages examinations. These include results for the 2nd, 4th, and 6th semester regular exams, as well as all-semester backlog results, which have already been published and are available on the university’s website.

Revaluation Application Process and Fee Details

Students wishing to apply for revaluation must pay ₹500 per paper .

must pay . The last date without late fee is July 22, 2025 .

is . With a late fee of ₹200 , applications will be accepted until July 28, 2025 .

, applications will be accepted until . Applications must be submitted through TS Online centers.

Answer Script Copy Request Information

Candidates who want to obtain a copy of their answer script must pay ₹1,000 per paper. This fee must be paid at the Examination Branch on or before July 28, 2025.

Official Website for Details

For further details, official notifications, and to check results, students are advised to visit the official Osmania University website:

👉 www.osmania.ac.in