Tensions Rise: Israel Shoots Down Drone Fired from Yemen Over Red Sea

Jerusalem: On Tuesday, the Israeli military confirmed it had intercepted a drone (UAV) launched by Houthi forces in Yemen toward the southern Red Sea city of Eilat. The unmanned aerial vehicle was successfully taken down by the Israel Air Force (IAF) before it could cause any harm.

No Injuries or Damage Reported in Drone Incident

In an official statement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said:

“The IAF intercepted a UAV that was launched from Yemen.”

There were no reports of injuries or damage, and the Houthi group has not issued an immediate response to the latest failed attack.

Houthis Increase Attacks in Solidarity With Gaza

Since the outbreak of the Israel-Gaza war in October 2023, Houthi forces — aligned with Iran and operating from Yemen — have launched dozens of missiles and drones toward Israel, citing solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Most of these projectiles have either been intercepted by Israel’s advanced air defense systems or have missed their targets altogether.

Earlier Attack Targeted Ben Gurion Airport, Also Intercepted

This drone interception follows a July 10 incident, when Houthi spokesperson Yahya Sarea claimed the launch of a ballistic missile toward Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport. While Israel confirmed intercepting the missile, the Houthis claimed the attack had “achieved its goal.”

“We will continue targeting Israel and Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea until the aggression on Gaza ends,” said Yahya Sarea via Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

On that same day, air raid sirens were activated in several areas of central Israel, including Tel Aviv. However, no casualties or damage were reported, as per Magen David Adom, Israel’s national ambulance service.

Israel Responds With Strikes on Yemen Infrastructure

In response to repeated Houthi missile and drone threats, Israel has conducted retaliatory strikes on ports and key infrastructure in Yemen, aiming to weaken the group’s launch capabilities and signal strong deterrence.

Houthi Position on Maritime Security Remains Firm

Earlier on July 8, the Houthi armed forces reiterated their stance on maritime navigation, claiming they would allow safe passage to all vessels, except those linked to Israel or aiding its military operations in Gaza. This comes amid heightened tensions and threats to Red Sea maritime trade routes.