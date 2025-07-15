Gold Sees Mild Correction Across Indian Cities — Check Latest Prices Here

Mumbai: After a consistent upward rally, gold prices witnessed a slight correction on July 15, bringing some relief to buyers. On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), August gold futures opened at ₹97,887 per 10 grams, reflecting market adjustments following a period of strong gains.

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities (July 15, 2025)

Here are the latest rates for 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold in top cities across India:

City 24K Gold Price (₹/10g) 22K Gold Price (₹/10g) Delhi ₹99,920 ₹91,600 Mumbai ₹99,770 ₹91,450 Chennai ₹99,770 ₹91,450 Kolkata ₹99,770 ₹91,450 Bengaluru ₹99,770 ₹91,450 Jaipur ₹99,920 ₹91,600 Lucknow ₹99,920 ₹91,600 Hyderabad ₹99,770 ₹91,450 Ahmedabad ₹99,820 ₹91,500

Global Market Factors Driving Gold Price Movements

According to Prathamesh Mallya, Analyst at Angel One, market participants are closely watching upcoming U.S. economic datasets, including the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI), for signals on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate trajectory.

“Gold’s appeal typically increases in a low-interest rate environment, as it is a non-yielding asset,” he said.

“Trump’s push for lower rates could boost gold further if Fed responds with policy easing.”

Additionally, President Donald Trump’s renewed criticism of Fed Chair Jerome Powell, and his threat to impose 30% tariffs on imports from Mexico and the EU by August 1, have created volatility in the global markets — indirectly supporting gold as a safe-haven asset.

Silver Outlook: Profit Booking Likely Amid Global Cues

Manav Modi, Senior Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, noted that silver prices may face profit booking after a recent rally:

“While silver has rallied on the back of domestic ETF flows and industrial demand, weaker economic data from China and global uncertainty could weigh on prices in the short term,” he said.

The focus now shifts to key data including:

US Retail Sales

Industrial Production

Inflation Reports (CPI and PPI)

These metrics are expected to shape the next phase of movement in both gold and silver.