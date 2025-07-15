Jungkook Breaks Instagram Again — 1 million Followers in Under an Hour!

Seoul: BTS’ golden maknae Jungkook has made a surprise return to Instagram, instantly taking the internet by storm. Within less than an hour, his newly revealed account @mnijungkook crossed the 1 million follower mark, setting the stage for one of the most iconic social media comebacks in K-pop history.

“My Name Is Jungkook”: A New Era Begins

The BTS superstar broke the news during a surprise Instagram Live with fellow members V (Kim Taehyung) and RM (Kim Namjoon). Fans were left buzzing when Jungkook casually unveiled his new username, explaining its meaning:

“The full form of the user ID is: My Name Is Jungkook.”

This simple yet heartfelt phrase is already becoming a beloved catchphrase among ARMY worldwide.

Account Was Secretly Created in January 2025

Interestingly, Instagram data shows that the @mnijungkook account was created back in January 2025. However, it remained inactive and private until today (July 15), when Jungkook made the official reveal. Soon after, fellow BTS members and official pages — including Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, and BigHit Entertainment — followed the account, confirming its authenticity.

No Posts Yet, But 1M+ Followers and Counting

Despite having no posts, Jungkook’s account has already captivated millions. He currently follows only seven accounts, most likely his bandmates and official BTS pages. This minimalism and mystery are only heightening fan anticipation.

Adding a touch of personality, Jungkook also mentioned he has another account, playfully dedicated to his beloved dog Bam, calling himself “Bam’s Dad.”

First Multi-Member Instagram Live Since Enlistment

The livestream marked a rare moment of togetherness for fans, as BTS members are currently in different stages of their military service or working overseas. Jimin joined briefly from another room, while J-Hope interacted with fans on Weverse after arriving at Incheon International Airport.

BTS Comeback Album in the Works for Spring 2026

During the live, members hinted that they are currently in Los Angeles working on BTS’ highly anticipated comeback album, slated for release in spring 2026. While no tracklist or teaser was shared, the warm camaraderie and presence of multiple members in the stream left fans feeling hopeful and excited.