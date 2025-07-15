Over 200 Companies, Thousands of Jobs – Are You Ready for Nampally’s Grand Surprise?

Hyderabad: In a major employment initiative, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Nampally constituency is set to host Hyderabad’s largest job fair — the GRAND JOB FAIR 2025 — on July 16 at King’s Palace, Guddimalkapur.

Over 200 Companies to Participate in AIMIM Nampally’s Mega Job Mela

Organized under the leadership of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Nampally MLA Md. Majid Hussain, the fair is expected to see participation from over 200 companies. The event has already attracted more than 12,000 registered job seekers, making it the largest job mela in the city’s history.

Youth Force Training Underway for Smooth Execution

Ahead of the event, Youth Force Volunteers have undergone a training session at King’s Palace, ensuring smooth management of the fair. The volunteers are preparing to guide thousands of attendees and employers through the large-scale recruitment drive.

“This is our third job fair in Nampally. Our goal is to connect thousands of unemployed youth with real opportunities,” said MLA Md. Majid Hussain.

3rd Grand Job Fair Promises Diverse Opportunities for Youth

This is the third consecutive job fair being held in Nampally by AIMIM, with each edition growing in scale and impact. The 2025 edition aims to provide opportunities in:

IT & Software Services

Retail & Sales

BPO/KPO & Customer Support

Healthcare, Pharma & Hospitality

Mechanical, Electrical & Civil Engineering

Start-ups & MSMEs Hiring

AIMIM Reinforces Commitment to Youth Employment in Hyderabad

By organizing this large-scale employment drive, AIMIM and its leadership are reinforcing their commitment to youth development, job creation, and community empowerment. The initiative is not just about job placement — it represents a larger vision for social upliftment and economic inclusion.

Event Details:

Date: July 16, 2025

Venue: King’s Palace, Guddimalkapur, Hyderabad

Companies Participating: 200+

Expected Job Seekers: 12,000–15,000