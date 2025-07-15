“Kaleshwaram Became Kaleshwaram”: CM Revanth Reddy Slams KCR Over ₹1 Lakh Cr Scam

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday launched a scathing attack on former CM and BRS president K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), challenging him to a public debate on the Kaleshwaram project and various other major irrigation projects built by the Congress over the last 60 years, including Nagarjuna Sagar, Srisailam, SRSP, and Jurala.

The challenge was issued during a public meeting held in Thungathurthy Assembly constituency, where CM Reddy also launched a ration card distribution programme.

Revanth Reddy Slams BRS for Failing to Utilize Godavari Waters

Addressing a large gathering, CM Revanth Reddy questioned why KCR failed to bring Godavari waters to Telangana during his decade-long rule under the BRS regime.

"Bringing Godavari water is not like pouring soda into a glass. KCR couldn't even build an MRO office in his own village," the CM remarked.

He criticized KCR’s claims that Telangana would have had abundant water within three days if BRS was still in power, calling it “irresponsible and misleading.”

CM Alleges ₹1 Lakh Crore Loot in Kaleshwaram Project

Revanth Reddy accused the previous government of looting public money through the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, claiming that the project had turned into a financial disaster. He referred to it as “Kaleshwaram becoming Kaleshwaram”, mocking the failed outcomes.

“BRS looted ₹1 lakh crore in the name of Kaleshwaram. We will expose the truth to the people,” CM Reddy said.

Congress Government’s Welfare Initiatives Highlighted

The Chief Minister outlined key welfare schemes launched by the Congress government, contrasting them with the alleged inaction of the previous BRS regime:

5.60 lakh new ration cards issued

26 lakh new beneficiaries registered

3.10 crore people receiving Fine Rice

₹9000 crore disbursed under Rythu Bharosa in just 9 days

₹21,000 crore in farm loans waived for 25 lakh farmers

He emphasized that the Congress government had brought back dignity to the poor and profitability to agriculture, positioning Telangana as the #1 state in paddy production.

Women Empowerment and Caste Census

Revanth Reddy also announced:

Two sarees each for 65 lakh self-help group (SHG) women

₹21,000 crore loans to be facilitated through banks for SHGs

42% reservation for BCs in upcoming local body elections

in upcoming local body elections Caste Census seen as a national model, influencing even the Centre’s stance

“PM Modi announced a national caste census under pressure from the Congress party,” CM Reddy claimed.

Congress Aiming for a Decade of Governance

CM Revanth Reddy reiterated that Congress will rule Telangana until 2034, urging party workers to ensure victory in the upcoming local body elections. He stressed unity and hard work from Congress cadre across the state.