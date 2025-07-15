Revanth Reddy, Chandrababu Naidu to Face Off Over Krishna Water Share on April 16

Hyderabad: The long-standing Krishna and Godavari River water dispute between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is set to come under the Centre’s scrutiny, as Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil will hold a crucial meeting with Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu on April 16 at 2:30 PM in Shram Shakti Bhavan, New Delhi.

Centre Seeks Agendas from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for Key Water Talks

According to Joint Secretary Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, the Ministry of Jal Shakti has formally written to both states, urging them to send their agenda items for discussion and delegation details in advance. The move aims to facilitate a focused and result-oriented discussion over inter-state river water sharing, particularly in the Krishna and Godavari basins.

Also Read: Hyderabad Metro to Cover 11 Districts, 640 km by 2050 under Master Plan

Telangana to Press for Krishna Water Rights and Project Clearances

CM Revanth Reddy has made it clear that Telangana will strongly push for its rightful share in Krishna and Godavari river waters. He plans to:

Demand immediate clearances for ongoing irrigation projects in the Krishna basin

for ongoing irrigation projects in the Krishna basin Request financial assistance from the Centre for completing key water infrastructure

from the Centre for completing key water infrastructure Insist on allocation of Telangana’s entitled water share

Highlight injustices in previous water-sharing agreements under the former KCR government

“Telangana has been betrayed in the use of Krishna water. The previous government failed miserably to protect our rights. Illegal projects by AP upstream of Srisailam have gone unchecked, and many Telangana projects were left incomplete without proper allocations,” Revanth said in a statement.

Background: Disputes over Krishna Water Sharing Intensify

The Krishna river water dispute has been a source of tension between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana since the bifurcation of the united state in 2014. Telangana has been seeking a fair reallocation of Krishna water, accusing Andhra Pradesh of monopolizing the flow and constructing unauthorized projects upstream.

Despite Telangana agreeing to a 299 TMC share, the allocation of 512 TMC to Andhra Pradesh remains a key point of contention. With new leadership in both states, stakeholders hope for a constructive resolution through Central intervention.