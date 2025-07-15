Hyderabad Metro to Cover 11 Districts, 640 km by 2050 under Master Plan

Hyderabad: In a transformative move toward becoming a global city, Hyderabad is set to witness a massive metro expansion of 640 kilometers by 2050, according to a comprehensive transport study conducted by consultancy firm Lee Associates. The multi-phase development will support the city’s projected population growth to 3.5 crore by mid-century.

Comprehensive Master Plan 2050: Metro Rail to Be Hyderabad’s Lifeline

The Telangana government has commissioned Lee Associates to prepare a Comprehensive Master Plan-2050, with a key focus on expanding public transport infrastructure—particularly Hyderabad Metro Rail, MMTS, and major road networks.

As per the consultancy’s proposal, the metro network will be extended in four strategic phases to meet the transport needs of the growing Hyderabad Metropolitan Area (HMA).

Phase-Wise Hyderabad Metro Expansion Plan

Second Phase (by 2030): 162.5 km of new metro routes planned. Total metro coverage: 231.5 km . Expected metro ridership: 15 lakh passengers daily .

Third Phase (by 2040): Expansion up to 340 km . Expected daily ridership: 35 lakh commuters .

Final Phase (by 2050): Total metro network: 640 km . Expected ridership: 65 lakh passengers daily .



Also Read: Bollywood Goes Aww! Farah Khan’s Smoochy Gets a Star-Style Birthday Celebration

Lee Associates is expected to submit the final report to the government in September 2025.

Metro Expansion Aligned with Regional Ring Road Development

With the proposed expansion of Hyderabad Metropolitan City up to the Regional Ring Road, increasing multi-directional connectivity has become a top priority. The metro will play a critical role in linking economic hubs, residential zones, and industrial corridors across 11 key districts, including Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal, Sangareddy, Siddipet, and Mahbubnagar.

Crisil Plans 35 Economic Mandals and Logistic Hubs

In parallel, the government has appointed Crisil Private Limited to formulate the Hyderabad Economic Development Plan. As part of the vision to position Hyderabad among the top-10 global cities, Crisil has proposed:

Establishing 35 economic mandals .

. Creating major logistics hubs across various zones.

across various zones. Crafting a future-ready financial strategy for long-term urban growth.

Crisil’s detailed report will guide the state’s economic infrastructure and development priorities.

Experts View Metro as Key to Global City Vision

Urban planners and experts believe that metro rail will be the backbone of public transport in the decades to come. With the city’s population and urban boundaries expanding rapidly, Hyderabad Metro will be crucial for reducing traffic congestion, cutting pollution, and enabling world-class urban mobility.