Bollywood Goes Aww! Farah Khan’s Smoochy Gets a Star-Style Birthday Celebration

Mumbai: Bollywood’s beloved choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan took to Instagram to celebrate the birthday of her furry companion, Smoochy, calling her the “most loved, pampered, and spoiled child” of the house.

Farah Khan’s Pet Dog Smoochy Turns a Year Older

In a heartwarming birthday post, Farah Khan shared an emotional and fun-filled video of her pet dog, Smoochy, showcasing candid moments with her and the family. From lounging in a pool and playing on the bed to vacationing with the family and cutting a special cake, Smoochy truly lives the star life.

Farah captioned the video:

“Happy birthday to the baby of this house.. the most loved, pampered n spoiled child of mine.. i always say i brought up my kids strictly n completely spoiled this one.. @smoochythepoochy u don’t even realize how happy u make us everyday.. we love u ❤️ p.s.- does anyone know if dog cloning is legal now?” Also Read: Tesla Hits Indian Roads: First Showroom Opens in Mumbai on July 15

The video was paired with the nostalgic tune “Taaron Ka Chamakta Gehna Ho” by Udit Narayan and Bali Brahmbhatt, adding a classic Bollywood charm to the celebration.

Fans Adore Farah Khan’s Bond with Her Dog

Known for sharing glimpses of her life with Smoochy, Farah frequently posts pictures and videos of her adorable pet—from cozy home clips to exotic vacations. Fans can’t get enough of this loving bond.

Farah Khan Also Celebrated Geeta Kapur’s Birthday

In another recent post, Farah Khan shared a video from a small yet warm birthday celebration for her long-time friend and choreographer Geeta Kapur. Due to a cake delivery mishap, Geeta cut brownies instead, surrounded by laughter and love.

Farah hilariously wrote: